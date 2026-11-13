Risks of investing in Balochistan's natural resources through Pakistan flagged

Washington, Nov 13 (IANS) President of the Baloch American Congress, Tara Chand, has urged international investors to refrain from entering into agreements with Pakistani authorities to exploit Balochistan's natural resources without the meaningful consent of the local people.

In a letter addressed to the United Nations and the wider global community, Chand highlighted the disparity between Balochistan's vast natural wealth and the hardships faced by its people, who continue to grapple with poverty, unemployment, and inadequate access to basic services.

“Balochistan is our ancestral motherland, blessed with gold, copper, valuable minerals, and a strategic coastline. Yet our people continue to suffer from poverty, unemployment, and a lack of clean water, schools, and hospitals. Our land is rich, but our people remain poor,” the letter mentioned.

Describing the experience of the China–Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) as a warning for international investors, Chand said that projects undertaken without the consent of the local population could lead to resistance and undermine investment efforts.

“The China–Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) serves as a warning to international investors. We believe that projects pursued without the consent of the Baloch people have contributed to resistance and serious setbacks. CPEC demonstrates the risks of investment without local consent,” the Baloch leader stated.

“We urgently appeal to American, Canadian, Saudi Arabian, Chinese, European, and other international investors not to enter agreements with Pakistani authorities to exploit Balochistan’s resources without the meaningful consent of the Baloch people,” he added.

Chand called on the United Nations and world governments to support the human rights, freedom, and peaceful self-determination of the people of Balochistan, including their aspirations for independence.

“We are not against investment. We are against exploitation,” he noted.

Chand stressed that once the people of Balochistan are able to determine their own future, they would welcome responsible international investors to help develop their homeland, generate employment, and ensure education, healthcare, and prosperity for their children.

"No investment without consent. No development without justice. No lasting prosperity without freedom. Balochistan is our motherland. Its resources belong to the Baloch people, and its future must be decided by the Baloch people. A free and prosperous Balochistan can become a valuable economic partner for the world,” he mentioned.

--IANS

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