Pakistan: Group flags 'anti-education policies', mistreatment of students in Balochistan

Quetta, Nov 13 (IANS) The Baloch Students Action Committee (BSAC) has expressed concern over what it described as growing bias in Balochistan's education system, saying the situation had created uncertainty among students.

The group accused the administration of Makran Medical College in the Turbat region of displaying a deeply prejudiced attitude towards students, alleging that repeated failures in viva examinations were jeopardising the students' academic futures.

“The education system in Balochistan is increasingly being run in a biased manner, creating an atmosphere of uncertainty. Following the same path, the Makran Medical College administration continues to adopt an extremely prejudiced attitude towards students. Students are repeatedly failed in viva examinations because of examiner bias, putting their academic careers at risk,” the BSAC posted on X.

“While the college administration does not require teachers to hold classes regularly, students are repeatedly failed in viva examinations, and then their annual results are withheld through vivas in supplementary examinations. Makran Medical College students have previously raised their voices and protested over this issue, but no satisfactory solution has been found to date. This shows that the Makran Medical College administration is not taking this issue seriously at all,” it added.

The BSAC described the threatening attitude and biased examination practices adopted by the Makran Medical College administration toward students as deeply troubling and contrary to the interests of education.

“Educational institutions in Balochistan are being run in a manner that would not be acceptable in any business. Balochistan’s educational institutions have always suffered from such problems, which are unbecoming of educational institutions. Rather than jeopardizing students’ academic careers, educational institutions should create opportunities and modern facilities for them so that students can take advantage of them,” it noted.

Condemning the “anti-education policies” such as the mistreatment of students, threatening behavior, and examination bias in Balochistan’s educational institutions, the group appealed to all educational institutions, including the Makran Medical College administration, to take these issues seriously so that students’ careers and academic years are not jeopardised.

“The demands of the Makran Medical College students, who have been sitting in a protest sit-in for the past six days, should be heard and addressed immediately, and their educational journey should be made easier by ensuring access to facilities," it added.

Students of Makran Medical College staged protests over alleged irregularities in viva examinations, alleging that the unjustified failures had resulted in the loss of an academic year and taken a serious toll on their mental well-being, local media reported.

The protest entered its sixth consecutive day on Thursday, with students demanding a transparent and impartial examination system and an end to what they described as unjustified failures.

--IANS

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