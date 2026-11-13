Hockey India announces free entry for Women's Asian Champions Trophy in Bhopal

New Delhi, Nov 13 (IANS) Hockey India has announced free entry for spectators at the Madhya Pradesh Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2026, scheduled to be held at the International Sports Complex in Nathu Barkheda, Bhopal, from November 19 to 28.

The ninth edition of the continental tournament will feature 20 matches, with six teams competing for the title. The league-stage matches will take place from November 19 to 25, followed by the semi-finals on November 27 and the medal matches on November 28.

Fans can obtain free entry passes through the Ticketgenie website or its mobile application. After registering, spectators can select their preferred matches from the available fixtures and receive a digital entry pass containing a QR code, which will be scanned at the venue for admission.

Hockey India said the initiative aims to bring more spectators closer to international women's hockey while encouraging greater participation and interest in the sport.

Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey said the decision would provide an opportunity for families, young players and hockey enthusiasts to witness top-level international competition.

"Making entry free for fans is a great way to bring the people of Bhopal closer to international women's hockey. We want the Madhya Pradesh Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2026 to be an occasion where families, young aspiring players and hockey enthusiasts can experience the excitement of top-level competition," Tirkey said.

Hockey India secretary general and Asian Hockey Federation vice-president Bhola Nath Singh also welcomed the initiative, expressing hope that the stadium would attract strong support throughout the tournament.

"We are delighted to make all matches of this prestigious tournament accessible to fans without any entry fee. Bhopal has an opportunity to witness some of Asia's finest women hockey players in action, and we hope the stands will be filled with enthusiastic supporters," he said.

India will begin their campaign against Malaysia on November 19 before taking on South Korea on November 21 and Thailand on November 22.

The hosts will then face China on November 24 before concluding their league-stage campaign against Japan on November 25.

The tournament will provide India's women's team an opportunity to compete against some of the leading sides in Asian hockey on home soil.

--IANS

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