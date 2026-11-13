'That love never dies': Michael Carrick pens emotional farewell to Manchester United fans

New Delhi, Nov 13 (IANS) Former Manchester United head coach Michael Carrick has penned an emotional farewell message to the club's supporters, expressing gratitude for their unwavering backing despite his departure following a disappointing start to the 2026-27 Premier League season.

Carrick, who was relieved of his duties after United's poor run of results, shared a lengthy message on Instagram, reflecting on his time at Old Trafford, thanking the supporters, coaching staff, club employees and players while reaffirming his affection for the club.

Describing his time as United manager as an immense privilege, the former England midfielder said leading the club he loves was a responsibility he would always cherish. "I've had the immense privilege of leading Manchester United, the football club that I love. There are very few who get to live that and feel it, and for that I'm incredibly grateful," Carrick wrote in a post on Instagram.

The 45-year-old also acknowledged the special identity and traditions associated with Manchester United, saying the club's history, values and culture had inspired him throughout his time in charge.

His most heartfelt words were reserved for the supporters, whom he credited for standing by him even when results failed to go their way.

"I want to say a big thank you to the supporters. I must say, you are a special, rare breed," he wrote.

"I know we've not had the results lately, but you've shown me nothing but love and support in times when the easiest thing, and what most end up doing, would be to turn the other way. That means more than a win or two. That love never dies," He further added.

Carrick's departure came after United managed just one win in their opening 10 Premier League matches this season. The club also suffered an early exit from the Carabao Cup following a defeat to Brighton and Hove Albion.

The former midfielder had initially returned to Old Trafford in January as interim head coach before being handed a permanent two-year contract in May. He guided United to a third-place finish in the Premier League, winning 12 of their remaining 17 matches and recording the highest points tally in the competition during that period.

In his farewell message, Carrick also thanked his coaching staff for their loyalty and dedication, acknowledged the contributions of behind-the-scenes employees and wished the players success in their future endeavours.

Despite his exit, he made it clear that his association with United would continue as a supporter.

"I want nothing but success for Manchester United. This club has been such a big part of my life, and that will never change. I'll always be proud to have played my part, and I'll always want the very best for it," he wrote.

"I'll be right there with you from now on, watching from the sidelines, cheering the lads on," he added.

Meanwhile, Man United has appointed Mauricio Pochettino as their new head coach, with the former Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea manager set to take charge from November 18.

--IANS

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