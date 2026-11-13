India aspires to play leading role in shaping global economic order: Vice President

Visakhapatnam, Nov 13 (IANS) Vice President of India, C. P. Radhakrishnan, said on Friday that India aspires to play a leading role in shaping the emerging global economic order.

Emphasising India’s growing economic strength, young and skilled workforce, vibrant entrepreneurial ecosystem and expanding manufacturing and services sectors, he said that India aspired not merely to participate in the emerging global economic order but to play a leading role in shaping it.

Addressing the valedictory session of the 31st CII Partnership Summit here, he expressed confidence that India, under the leadership of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, was moving firmly towards becoming a developed nation by 2047.

Referring to the theme of this year’s Summit, ‘Navigating the New World Order – Trade, Technology and Trust’, the Vice-President observed that geopolitical uncertainties, technological disruptions, climate change and evolving supply chains were reshaping the global economy.

However, every period of uncertainty also presented new opportunities, and nations demonstrating adaptability, innovation and trusted partnerships would be best placed to shape the future.

The Vice-President highlighted the transformative potential of artificial intelligence, semiconductors, quantum computing, biotechnology, advanced manufacturing and digital platforms.

He stressed that Atmanirbhar Bharat should not be understood as turning inward, but as building domestic capabilities, enhancing competitiveness and integrating more deeply with global markets.

Calling for a collective national endeavour towards Viksit Bharat 2047, Radhakrishnan emphasised that the responsibility of building a developed India could not rest with the Government alone.

It required the active participation of industry, academia, entrepreneurs, young people and international partners, in keeping with the Prime Minister’s call for Sabka Prayas.

The Vice-President appreciated the remarkable development achieved by Andhra Pradesh under the leadership of Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu.

He noted that the State had attracted 714 investment projects worth over ₹22 lakh crore since June 2024, reflecting strong investor confidence and economic momentum.

He said that the State’s vision of Swarna Andhra 2047 was aligned with Prime Minister Modi’s vision of Viksit Bharat 2047.

The Vice President highlighted Andhra Pradesh’s emergence as a major gateway for India’s global economic engagement, driven by strong investment momentum and focused growth in green energy, AI, semiconductors, advanced manufacturing and infrastructure.

Andhra Pradesh Governor S. Abdul Nazeer; Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu; Union Minister for New and Renewable Energy, Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution, and Education, Pralhad Joshi; Union Minister for Civil Aviation, Kinjarapu Ram Mohan Naidu; and others were present during the occasion.

Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu said the state government will provide clearances for industries in real time with self-certification to encourage investors. Besides Investments Protection Act will be enacted with retrospective effect from 2024 to allay fears of investors during change of governments.

Speaking to media persons after the conclusion of the two-day CII Partnership Summit, the Chief Minister said Andhra Pradesh attracted investments worth Rs 9,88,957 crore through 303 Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) at the Partnership Summit.

He claimed that these investments have the potential to generate 3,48,309 jobs across various sectors.

--IANS

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