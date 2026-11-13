PoK violence: Minor girl killed, sister critically injured in firing by Pakistani forces

Islamabad, Nov 13 (IANS) The United Kashmir People's National Party (UKPNP) on Friday strongly condemned the reported killing of a minor girl in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) by Pakistani security forces amid escalating unrest in the occupied territory.

Citing local reports, the group said that Ayesha Saqib, a ninth-grade student, was reportedly killed in a firing by Pakistani forces on Thursday, while she was playing in the courtyard of her home in the Mutialmera area of Rawalakot in PoK. Her sister, Jawairiya Saqib, reportedly sustained critical injuries during the incident.

The UKPNP urged the United Nations, international human rights organisations and the wider global community to intervene to protect civilians in PoK.

The group demanded an immediate explanation from Pakistani authorities over reported civilian killings since June 5, 2026 in PoK and called for an independent international investigation into alleged human rights abuses in the occupied territory.

It urged the authorities to immediately halt alleged attacks on civilians, including reported drone strikes, mortar shelling and heavy weapons fire, and establish an independent UN-supervised international fact-finding mission.

“Statements of concern alone cannot protect children or save innocent lives. The blood of Kashmiri children demands justice, not silence. Protect Kashmiri civilians. Stop the violence. Launch an independent international investigation without delay,” the UKPNP said, highlighting the growing atrocities against civilians by Pakistani forces in PoK.

This latest incident comes following reports that several people, including women and children, were killed and dozens of others were seriously injured in recent days after Pakistani security forces opened fire and carried out drone strikes against peaceful protesters in Rawalakot.

Earlier this week, several British Kashmiris staged protests at different locations across the United Kingdom, including outside Pakistani diplomatic missions in London, Manchester, Bradford and Birmingham, calling for an end to the brutal crackdown on civilians by Pakistani forces in Rawalakot and other parts of PoK.

According to the Joint Awami Action Committee (JAAC), a delegation of the British Kashmiri community submitted an urgent memorandum to Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, urging immediate measures to protect civilians, provide medical and humanitarian access, preserve evidence and resume direct negotiations in PoK amid the escalating violence.

"We submit this renewed memorandum following fresh deaths, injuries and serious allegations arising from security operations in Rawalakot on 5 November 2026. The situation now requires direct humanitarian intervention. Delay risks further civilian harm, deepening alienation, deterioration of public order and the closing of the remaining space for peaceful dialogue," the signatories stated.

The memorandum called on the Pakistani government to act on independently corroborated deaths, address documented information gaps and ensure prompt, impartial investigations into the serious allegations of abuses in PoK. It further urged the authorities to respond to the concerns recently raised by six United Nations Special Procedures over the worsening human rights situation in the occupied territory.

--IANS

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