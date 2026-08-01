PM Modi calls for stronger youth connect with Kannada literature amid smartphone era

Mysuru (Karnataka), Aug 1 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday made a special appeal to the people of Karnataka to inspire the younger generation to cultivate the habit of reading Kannada literature, saying the state's rich literary tradition must be preserved despite the growing influence of smartphones and digital media.

Addressing a gathering after inaugurating the Swami Vivekananda Cultural Youth Centre (Viveka Smaraka) built by the Ramakrishna Ashrama in Mysuru, PM Modi said Kannadigas have long been known for their love of reading and urged society to ensure that this tradition continues among the youth.

"Kannada has a rich literary tradition, and the people of Karnataka are known for their reading habits. In this age of smartphones, the culture of reading should not decline. Can we inspire the younger generation to stay connected with Kannada literature?" the Prime Minister said, making his appeal in Kannada.

Congratulating Mysuru for earning recognition as one of India's cleanest cities, PM Modi also urged citizens to sustain the achievement by maintaining cleanliness and adopting environmental conservation as a public movement.

"Mysuru has earned a place among the cleanest cities in Bharat. Can we all take a pledge to maintain this distinction in the future? We must protect nature and work in mission mode to conserve water," he said.

Highlighting the contribution of young Indians to the country's growth, the Prime Minister said India's rapid economic progress was being driven by the aspirations, innovation and capabilities of its youth.

"India today is among the fastest-growing major economies in the world because of the strength of our youth. We have become the world's third-largest start-up ecosystem, the second-largest manufacturer of mobile phones, and are making rapid progress in semiconductors, artificial intelligence, deep technology and innovation. In every sector, our youth are scripting new chapters of success," he said.

PM Modi also credited the younger generation for the success of flagship initiatives such as Digital India, Make in India and the adoption of technology in agriculture.

The Prime Minister underlined the importance of educational institutions in shaping the nation's future and highlighted the expansion of higher education infrastructure over the past 12 years.

"In the last 12 years, more than 650 universities, around 14,000 new colleges and over 4,000 Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs) have been established. Nine new Indian Institutes of Management (IIMs) and seven new Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) have also been started. The number of MBBS seats and medical colleges has increased substantially," he said.

He added that the National Education Policy (NEP) was equipping students with scientific temper, innovation and skills required for the 21st century.

Referring to Swami Vivekananda's belief that education and opportunities should be available without discrimination, PM Modi said the government had sought to realise that vision by enabling girls to study in Sainik Schools and allowing students to pursue medical and engineering education in their mother tongue.

The Prime Minister said Swami Vivekananda's life shared a deep bond with Mysuru, recalling that the young monk had visited the city more than 130 years ago, when he was not yet internationally known.

"At that time, Swami Vivekananda was not widely recognised, but his wisdom was extraordinary. Those who recognised his greatness and stood by him included the Maharaja of Mysuru," he said.

PM Modi recalled that while in the United States, Swami Vivekananda had written to the Mysuru Maharaja acknowledging the support extended to him by the royal family.

He also referred to Vivekananda's teaching that "the one who lives for others truly lives" and praised the Ramakrishna Ashrama for keeping the monk's ideals alive through service to society.

"The service of living beings is the service of God. Swami Vivekananda believed that educating children was the foundation for building a strong nation, and the Ramakrishna Ashrama has continued to carry forward that message," he said.

The Prime Minister also highlighted the government's efforts to promote sports through initiatives such as Khelo India, saying improved sports infrastructure was helping identify talent from villages and towns while strengthening India's performance in international sporting events.

--IANS

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