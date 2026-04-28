PM Modi blames SP, Cong for stalling women quota bill; vows to ensure its implementation

Varanasi, April 28 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday alleged that political parties like the Samajwadi Party (SP) and the Congress stalled the passage of the women's reservation proposal in Parliament, but asserted that he remains committed to ensuring its implementation, assuring women of the country that he will "leave no stone unturned" to secure their rightful representation in legislatures.

Prime Minister Modi began his address at a massive gathering in Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi by greeting prominent leaders and dignitaries, including Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President Nitin Nabin, Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary, and Varanasi District Panchayat President and BJP leader Poonam Maurya, setting the tone for an event marked by strong participation of women.

Addressing the gathering, the Prime Minister invoked the spiritual essence of Kashi, saying that the sacred land is blessed by divine powers such as Maa Shringar Gauri, Maa Annapurna, Maa Vishalakshi, and Maa Ganga.

He said that the presence of thousands of women at the venue had made the occasion even more divine and extended his salutations to all mothers, sisters, and daughters present.

Highlighting recent infrastructure and connectivity developments, Prime Minister Modi noted that the linkage between Kashi and Ayodhya has been significantly improved.

He told that two Amrit Bharat trains have been flagged off, enhancing rail connectivity and offering modern travel options for people from cities like Mumbai and Pune as well as across Maharashtra to reach Ayodhya and Varanasi.

He termed it an auspicious beginning and congratulated citizens across the country.

Emphasising the role of women in nation-building, the Prime Minister said that women's power ('Nari Shakti') is the strongest pillar for building 'Viksit Bharat'.

He added that his visit was aimed at seeking blessings from women to embark on a major national mission.

''As the Member of Parliament from Kashi and as the Prime Minister of the country, I seek your blessings to achieve a major national goal,'' Prime Minister Modi said, referring to the implementation of reservation for women in the Lok Sabha and state Assemblies.

He alleged that the women's reservation Bill could not be passed in the Parliament due to opposition from parties like the Samajwadi Party and the Congress. However, the Prime Minister assured the gathering that he would leave no stone unturned to ensure that women receive their rightful reservation.

Prime Minister Modi also stressed that empowering women leads to stronger families, which in turn strengthens society and the nation.

Reflecting on past challenges, he said that women, including those in Kashi, have faced numerous hardships and struggles over the years.

Earlier on Tuesday, PM Modi inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of multiple development projects worth around Rs 6,350 crore in Varanasi, aimed at boosting infrastructure, connectivity, and public services in the region.

--IANS

sn/khz