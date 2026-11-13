November 13, 2026 9:30 PM हिंदी

PM Modi arrives in Gujarat; to meet CM, Dy CM and ministers over dinner

PM Modi arrives in Gujarat; to meet CM, Dy CM and ministers over dinner (Photo: IANS)

Gandhinagar, Nov 13 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived at Lok Bhavan in Gandhinagar on Friday evening, where he was warmly received by Gujarat Governor Acharya Devvrat, ahead of a dinner meeting with Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi and state ministers.

PM Modi is on a two-day visit to Karnataka and Gujarat on November 13 and 14. Following his arrival in Gujarat, he proceeded to Lok Bhavan, where he is scheduled to stay overnight.

The Governor welcomed PM Modi and praised his leadership, commitment to national service and vision of building a developed and self-reliant India by 2047.

Devvrat said the Prime Minister's tireless efforts, far-sighted leadership and dedication to the nation are a source of inspiration. "India's standing and prestige across the world had reached new heights under PM Modi's leadership," he said.

Referring to Gujarat's development, Devvrat said: "Under the Prime Minister's guidance, the state had emerged as the country's growth engine and is setting new benchmarks in natural farming, industrial progress and public welfare."

PM Modi is scheduled to attend a dinner at Lok Bhavan with Patel, Sanghavi, Cabinet Ministers and Ministers of State. The dinner comes on the occasion of the Gujarati New Year.

Senior state BJP office-bearers are also expected to attend, according to sources.

The Prime Minister's Gujarat itinerary underwent a change after his scheduled visit to the Ambaji temple in Banaskantha district on Saturday was postponed.

PM Modi was originally scheduled to offer prayers at the temple on Labh Pancham, an auspicious occasion during the Gujarati festive calendar.

However, the visit was deferred in view of the large number of devotees visiting the shrine over the past few days and the possibility of a further increase in footfall on Labh Pancham.

Deputy Chief Minister Sanghavi said the Prime Minister had taken the decision in the interest of devotees, so that their darshan was not affected by the arrangements required for his visit.

"PM Modi would visit the temple on another occasion to seek the blessings of Maa Amba," he added.

The Ambaji temple is one of the 51 revered Shakti Peeths and draws large numbers of devotees from Gujarat and neighbouring states, particularly during the festive season.

The Prime Minister's visit to Gujarat follows a series of programmes in Karnataka on Friday, where he participated in the golden jubilee celebrations of Prashanti Kutiram, inaugurated the Bengaluru Metro's Pink Line and launched development projects worth more than Rs 15,600 crore in Bengaluru, besides attending programmes in Mysuru.

--IANS

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