PM Modi and Kyrgyz President discuss ways to add momentum to Strategic Partnership (Ld)

Bishkek, Aug 31 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said that he had a "very fruitful meeting" with Kyrgyzstan President Sadyr Zhaparov on the sidelines of the 26th Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit in Bishkek, during which both leaders discussed ways to add momentum to the strategic partnership with greater cooperation in several key sectors.

"Had a very fruitful meeting with President Sadyr Zhaparov of the Kyrgyz Republic in Bishkek today. Conveyed Independence Day greetings to him and the people of the Kyrgyz Republic. Also congratulated him on their nation’s successful SCO Chairmanship," PM Modi posted on X.

"Discussed how to add momentum to our Strategic Partnership through: Greater cooperation in healthcare, pharmaceuticals, IT, minerals, agriculture, digital technologies and infrastructure. Expanding defence and security linkages. Strong people-to-people relations through areas such as sports, tourism and more," he added.

PM Modi and Zhaparov agreed to further enhance economic and commercial cooperation, taking into account the complementarities between the two economies. The two leaders also discussed growing people-to-people ties, including through student exchanges and cultural collaborations, a statement released by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) mentioned.

During the meeting, PM Modi highlighted India’s strong participation in the SCO meetings held under Kyrgyzstan's Chairmanship. He further said that India's participation in the SCO meetings reflected the mutual respect, trust and support that characterises the close and longstanding relations between the two countries. PM Modi thanked President Zhaparov for his warmth and hospitality and for successfully conducting the SCO Summit.

External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar, National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri and other officials were also present during the meeting.

PM Modi is on an official visit to Kyrgyzstan to attend the 26th SCO Summit and the opening ceremony of the 6th World Nomad Games.

–IANS

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