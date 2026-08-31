PM Modi and Iranian President hold talks in Bishkek, discuss West Asia situation

Bishkek, Aug 31 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a meeting with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit in Kyrgyzstan's Bishkek on Monday.

Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi and other top Iranian officials were also present during the meeting.

During the meeting, Iran's semi-official Tasnim news agency reported, the two sides reviewed the latest status of bilateral relations and emphasised the need to strengthen and expand joint cooperation between Iran and India in areas of interest to both countries.

In June, PM Modi and Pezeshkian held a telephonic conversation, where the Iranian President briefed the Indian PM on the developments in West Asia and the way forward. During the conversation, PM Modi welcomed the understanding reached to end the conflict and reiterated the need for continued efforts for lasting peace and stability.

Both leaders had earlier spoken on March 21, during which they had discussed in detail the security situation in the West Asia region.

PM Modi is on an official visit to Kyrgyzstan to attend the 26th SCO Summit and the opening ceremony of the 6th World Nomad Games.

Earlier in the day, PM Modi held a meeting with his Armenian counterpart Nikol Pashinyan in Bishkek and discussed strengthening bilateral cooperation across various sectors besides the West Asia situation.

Following the meeting, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) took to X and said, "The two leaders discussed ways to further strengthen bilateral cooperation across various areas including defence, economic, pharma, science and technology, culture and education. They also exchanged views on regional and global developments, including the situation in West Asia."

"PM Narendra Modi reiterated that India looked forward to working closely with Armenia to further deepen and expand bilateral ties," the MEA added.

PM Modi also paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at his memorial in Bishkek and interacted with the Indian community members who were present there to welcome him. The statue was unveiled during the Prime Minister's visit to Kyrgyzstan in 2015.

"In Bishkek this morning, paid homage to Mahatma Gandhi at his statue in the city. Gandhi Ji’s thoughts will always have an unparalleled impact on our minds," PM Modi posted on X.

He also met members of various communities, including Yoga enthusiasts, academics, Indian Technical and Economic Cooperation (ITEC) alumni and researchers, in Bishkek.

"Met a group of people who have a close association with India. This includes prominent diaspora members, those passionate about the environment, Yoga enthusiasts, academics, ITEC alumni, researchers and more. Happy to see such continuous engagement with India. One of the Yoga practitioners was in Ahmedabad for the World Yogasana Championship and won a medal," PM Modi posted on X.

--IANS

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