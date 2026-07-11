PM Modi 3-nation tour: Diplomacy built on personal rapport and trust

New Delhi, July 11 (IANS) As Prime Minister Narendra Modi concludes his three-nation visit, the whirlwind tour may be seen as more than a routine diplomatic affair; rather reflecting a shift from transactional engagement to a more durable strategic architecture, built effectively on personal rapport and mutual trust.

In Indonesia, Australia, and New Zealand, the symbolism of warm welcomes, public admiration, and unusually candid praise helped turn bilateral meetings into something closer to relationship-building at the level of the leaders themselves.

What stood out in this tour is that the diplomacy was visibly personal without losing strategic content.

In Jakarta, President Prabowo Subianto openly said, "I am a great admirer of Narendra Modiji", and added that he had studied and emulated many of PM Modi's policies after they had successfully worked for India.

"I follow your career and I copied many of your programmes", was a remark that went well beyond standard protocol and underscored how PM Modi's governance model itself has become a point of diplomatic reference. This was a deliberate, public endorsement of PM Modi's governance style and a signal of political affinity at the highest level. The (Indonesia) President offered effusive, personal praise for Prime Minister Modi, repeatedly framing the trip as a historic, heartfelt affirmation of bilateral friendship, and openly crediting PM Modi's development model as an inspiration for Indonesia's own reforms.

Additionally, his personal presence while receiving PM Modi on arrival and presiding over a high‑profile state programme that mixed formal agreements with cultural pageantry, signalled the visit as much about personal rapport as policy.

He also hailed the visit as a "historic milestone" that reaffirmed long‑standing cultural and strategic ties between Indonesia and India. It included high honours and joint cultural initiatives that gave President Prabowo's words visible, institutional backing and made sincere praise part of the official record.

The Indonesian President paired rhetoric with action -- announcing MoUs on defence, critical minerals, education and technology -- which converted personal admiration into tangible cooperation and made the praise consequential.

In Australia, the tone was equally personal and politically meaningful.

Media reports from the Sydney diaspora event recorded Prime Minister Anthony Albanese saying, "Prime Minister Modi is the boss", while also calling him "a dear friend".

Another account from the visit described Albanese welcoming PM Modi as a close friend and calling the Indian-Australian diaspora the "living bridge" between the two countries.

His warm smile and palms-together in an acknowledging "Namaste" while the Prime Minister of India spoke, added warmth to the bond.

Language matters, as does gestures, because these signal that India-Australia ties are no longer being narrated only through trade numbers or Indo-Pacific balancing. Instead, the partnership is being personified through leader-level warmth, which can make strategic convergence easier to sustain across governments and political spheres.

In the last leg of the tour on Saturday, Prime Minister Christopher Luxon of New Zealand echoed a similar sentiment, saying he had "huge admiration for what Prime Minister Modi and the team have done".

He hailed India's economic transformation under PM Modi's leadership, adding that he has been "a great fan of India" for many years, and called the progress "incredible".

In a separate interview, Luxon said that every visit to India reinforced his admiration for PM Modi and described India's dynamism, innovation, entrepreneurship and candour as "infectious". Luxon's praise was notable because it was not simply ceremonial politeness.

He tied his admiration to India's economic transformation, poverty reduction, and rise as a global technology power, which suggests that PM Modi's diplomacy is increasingly anchored in proof of delivery at home as well as influence abroad.

Reports from the tour suggest India's foreign policy is becoming more architectural, less about isolated deals, more about layering trust, culture, and strategic convergence into a long-term structure.

The reported focus areas across the tour -- energy, maritime cooperation, defence, critical minerals, and the digital economy -- show that the personal chemistry was not a substitute for strategy, but a force that helped structure it. That is where the "beyond diplomacy" element comes in.

When a foreign leader says he has copied PM Modi's programmes, or that PM Modi is "the boss", and that he has "huge admiration" for what India's Prime Minister has achieved, the interaction goes beyond official interaction between states. It becomes a form of political validation that strengthens India's strategic bargaining power while projecting PM Modi as the face of India's rise.

It also vests India a new diplomatic style that is confident, leader-centric, and emotionally legible without being unserious.

Prime Minister Modi's personal touch appears to create access and trust, while the substance of the tour -- strategic partnerships, resource ties, and security cooperation -- gives that trust policy a leverage.

The tour reflects that India now seeks to build a strategic architecture where personality, performance, and policy reinforce one another. And the statements show that PM Modi's diplomacy is increasingly operating on two levels at once -- official agreements and personal affinity -- with utmost success.

--IANS

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