Row over NCERT textbook panel: Opposition accuses govt of playing with future of the nation

New Delhi, Aug 20 (IANS) The Opposition on Thursday slammed the government over the reconstitution of the NCERT's textbook development team for Classes 11 and 12 political science, alleging that members with links to the RSS and ABVP were being brought into the education system and that the government was “playing with the future of the country”.

The criticism came after the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) reconstituted the team tasked with developing new political science textbooks for Classes 11 and 12. The panel's mandate includes integrating “cultural rootedness”, Indian Knowledge Systems (IKS), equity and inclusion, value education and educational technology.

The 20-member Textbook Development Team (TDT), as notified on August 14, includes at least four members with alleged links to the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), its student affiliate, the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), or other Sangh-affiliated organisations.

Speaking to IANS, RJD MP Manoj Kumar Jha questioned the inclusion of such individuals and organisations in the process of developing educational material.

“Why shouldn't we raise questions? You are involving the very people and organisations that have destroyed the education ecosystem. Haven't you understood what Gen Z wants? They want an honest examination system, an education system that leads to employment, and one that is inclusive in nature. By bringing in people trained in Nagpur, you are, frankly, acting in your own interests. You are playing with the future of the country,” Jha said.

Congress leader Mani Shankar Aiyar said he was not surprised by the development, alleging that the RSS-BJP was attempting to take control of institutions across the country.

“The RSS-BJP are trying to take control of every institution in our country. Until our government returns, we will have to bear with this,” he said.

DMK spokesperson T.K.S. Elangovan alleged that the RSS and BJP wanted to alter established institutions and systems.

“The RSS and BJP want to change everything. They don't want anything scientific,” he said.

Congress leader Ajay Kumar Lallu alleged that the BJP governments at the Centre and in states had filled important positions in various institutions with people associated with the RSS.

Congress MP Jebi Mather said her party had consistently opposed what she described as the growing influence of the RSS in educational institutions. She also referred to the Congress' opposition to the participation of a Vice-Chancellor in an RSS programme in Kerala.

“There has been a pattern under the BJP government for the past 12 years. Whether it is NCERT textbooks, universities, vice-chancellors or history books, we are witnessing the RSS agenda being inserted into educational institutions,” Mather said.

Responding to the Opposition's allegations, BJP leader T.R. Sriniwas dismissed the criticism and accused previous UPA governments of favouring Left-leaning academics in educational institutions and textbook development.

“They allege that they have RSS links. So what? I have a huge list of Left-leaning people who were associated with UPA-I and UPA-II and influenced institutions and history writing. The entire history was rewritten so that children were repeatedly taught about only the Nehru-Gandhi narrative through NCERT textbooks,” he said.

--IANS

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