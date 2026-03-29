March 29, 2026 12:02 AM हिंदी

Piyush Mishra reflects on thin line between cinema and propaganda

Piyush Mishra reflects on thin line between cinema and propaganda

Mumbai, March 28 (IANS) Veteran actor Piyush Mishra has shared his opinion on Ranveer Singh and Aditya Dhar's recent blockbuster "Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge".

Appreciating the drama for its screenplay, Piyush said that there is a thin line between propaganda and cinema.

Addressing the media at the Delhi International Film Festival, he called "Dhurandhar" actual cinema.

The 'Gulaal' actor was heard saying, "There is a thin line between propaganda and cinema, like Dhurandar. I liked Dhurandar a lot. There is a great screenplay in it. It is cinema actually. So, I liked Dhurandar very much. So, you cannot say that it is a propaganda film. It is a film."

Featuring Ranveer Singh, Sara Arjun, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, Rakesh Bedi, R Madhavan, Gaurav Gera, and Manav Gohil as the core cast, the sequel to the spy thriller "Dhurandhar", reached the cinema halls on March 19.

Having taken the box office by storm, "Dhurandhar: The Revenge" has been receiving a lot of praise from members of the entertainment industry.

Bigwigs such as Rajinikanth, Allu Arjun, Ram Charan, Alia Bhatt, and Kartik Aaryan used social media to laud the spy action thriller.

Most recently, filmmaker Karan Johar revealed that "Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge" reminded him of the 70s solid Hindi cinema, which used to be enjoyed on single screens.

Reminiscing about the good old days, he penned on the photo-sharing app, "I went back to the days I watched pure solid Hindi cinema in single screens in the 70s… and came out satiated and dreamt of being a part of this business… today I am a part of the fraternity and Dhurandhar reminded me of how proud and grateful I am to be here today… @adityadharfilms @officialjiostudios".

KJo further praised Aditya Dhar for his storytelling style, and also called "Dhurandhar" Ranveer Singh's best performance to date.

--IANS

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