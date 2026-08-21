Piyush Goyal emphasises India's commitment to deepen economic ties with Singapore, across Asia

Singapore, Aug 21 (IANS) Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal has emphasised India's commitment to deepening economic partnerships with Singapore and across Asia, while fostering stronger business-to-business collaboration.

Addressing the non-profit business school INSEAD alumni and students, Singaporean entrepreneurs and Indian businesses at the India-Singapore Business Forum here, the minister said he had an insightful interaction with Professor Sameer Hasija.

“Highlighted India's strong growth trajectory, investment opportunities, and the Government's efforts under the leadership of PM @NarendraModi to enhance the ease of doing business,” Goyal posted on X.

He earlier said that new avenues are being created for Indian farmers and processed food manufacturers to expand presence in the Singapore market and further to the whole ASEAN region and Australian market.

Goyal met Gan Siow Huang, Minister of State for Foreign Affairs and Trade and Industry, Singapore, and other dignitaries at the APEDA-FairPrice roadshow-cum-instore promotion being organised for expansion of exports of diverse range of India’s agricultural & processed food products.

The minister posted on X that “Organic products, fresh fruits and vegetables, frozen fruits and vegetables, dairy products, cashew, rice, millet-based products, and products sourced from different regions of India are being promoted through this engagement”.

Meanwhile, Goyal also held a meeting with Sopnendu Mohanty, Group CEO, Global Finance and Technology Network, a global advisory and investment firm based in Singapore. They discussed opportunities to deepen India-Singapore cooperation in financial innovation, technology, and emerging areas of the digital economy.

“We also exchanged views on how India's dynamic financial ecosystem and Singapore's global financial and technology network offer significant opportunities for greater collaboration,” said Goyal.

The minister also met Cindy Lim, CEO of Keppel Infrastructure, in Singapore.

Goyal joined Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, External Affairs Minister Dr S. Jaishankar and Minister of State for Commerce and Industry, Jitin Prasada, in engaging “with our Singaporean counterparts at the 4th India-Singapore Ministerial Roundtable”.

—IANS

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