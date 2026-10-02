Pilot body writes to PMO seeking national bravery award for Flydubai pilot Smit

New Delhi, Oct 2 (IANS) The Federation of Indian Pilots (FIP) has urged the Prime Minister's Office to consider Captain Smit Machchhar, the Indian pilot of Flydubai Flight FZ1073, for an appropriate national bravery award for his conduct during the mid-air emergency in which reportedly 182 people were on board.

In a representation to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday, FIP President Captain C.S. Randhawa said Machchhar demonstrated exceptional courage and professional conduct after being seriously injured during an altercation with the first officer pilot while the Dubai-Tel Aviv flight was in the air on September 30.

The federation said the Captain continued to perform his responsibilities as Pilot-in-Command despite the threat and his injuries, and that the aircraft was subsequently diverted to Tabuk in Saudi Arabia, where it made an emergency landing.

FIP described the incident as an "extraordinarily dangerous situation" in the flight deck and said Machchhar's actions should be considered for national recognition after verification by the competent authorities.

"Captain Smit's actions under circumstances of extreme personal danger contributed to bringing the aircraft safely to an alternate airport," the representation said.

The FIP representation said Machchhar was reportedly attacked by the first officer pilot with a crash axe and sustained serious injuries.

The aircraft, carrying 174 passengers and eight crew members, experienced a sharp descent during the incident before the situation was brought under control.

Machchhar managed to open the cockpit door, allowing passengers and crew to intervene, after which the flight was diverted and landed safely in Tabuk.

He was subsequently shifted to Abu Dhabi for continued medical treatment.

The FIP said the significance of Machchhar's conduct lay in the responsibility placed on the flight crew while the passengers and other crew members had no control over events unfolding in the cockpit.

"The ability to remain sufficiently composed, exercise command and make critical decisions while injured and under threat demonstrates extraordinary courage, resilience, situational awareness, leadership and devotion to duty," it added.

The federation also said Machchhar had been a member of FIP until 2022 and that, although he was no longer a member, it continued to regard him as part of the wider professional pilots' fraternity.

FIP has requested the PMO to examine the circumstances of the incident, obtain relevant operational and medical records and consider Machchhar for "the highest appropriate form of recognition" under applicable government provisions.

The request comes after PM Modi publicly praised Machchhar's courage.

The Prime Minister said the pilot's valour had helped save hundreds of lives and avert a major tragedy.

Machchhar also spoke to PM Modi from his hospital bed on Friday, describing how, despite being injured and on the cockpit floor, he realised the aircraft was descending and managed to open the cockpit door so others could enter.

He said he was "fighting for my life" but knew that passengers could lose their lives if he did not act.

The incident remains under investigation by authorities.

The United Arab Emirates' General Civil Aviation Authority has said its teams, in coordination with relevant authorities, are examining the causes and circumstances, including operational and security aspects, and has cautioned against circulating unofficial information before the findings are established.

FIP has copied its representation to the Secretary of Civil Aviation Samir Kumar Sinha and the Director General of Civil Aviation (DGCA).

--IANS

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