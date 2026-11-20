Wellington, Nov 20 (IANS) New Zealand batter Glenn Phillips created history on Friday by becoming the first player to score centuries against India across all three formats in the same calendar year.

Phillips got there with an excellent 118 in the first ICC World Test Championship game at the Basin Reserve in Wellington, supplementing his hundreds in the ODI and T20I formats versus India in 2026.

Earlier, he had accumulated 106 in the third ODI at Indore in January and then smashed 107 in the fourth T20I at Auckland in October. He made an unbeaten 118 in the current Test, completing a hat-trick of centuries against the same opponents in all three formats in a calendar year.

Phillips is just the second player in the history of cricket to do so. He is behind none other than former India captain Rohit Sharma who registered centuries against Sri Lanka in all three formats in the same calendar year in 2017.

The New Zealand top-order batter's second century of the Test format put the hosts past 300 in the early part of day two. An unbroken 216-run stand between him and Henry Nicholls saw New Zealand come from a perilous 70/5 at lunch on day one.

Eventually, India pacer Akash Deep broke the stubborn partnership by getting one to angle away and take Phillips' outside edge and go through to the top of off. Nicholls, however, was left at the other end as he looked to double his 12th Test century, which he had scored in the first innings on day one.

New Zealand will aim to extend their first-innings lead as they chase a spot in next year's World Test Championship final at The Oval. The hosts are positioned second in the standings, above India by two places.

--IANS

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