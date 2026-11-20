Wellington, Nov 20 (IANS) KL Rahul and Yashasvi Jaiswal survived a testing eight-over burst, and were aided by a few reprieves, to take the visitors to 16/0 at tea after New Zealand’s first innings ended at 368 on day two’s play of the first Test at the Basin Reserve here on Friday.

India had earlier taken New Zealand’s last four wickets for 51 runs after lunch. Jasprit Bumrah finished with 4-92 and Akash Deep took 3-53. Henry Nicholls carried his bat for 175, and completed the hosts recovery from 70/5, while Glenn Phillips made 118.spo

After New Zealand’s first innings ended, Matt Henry came round the wicket to Jaiswal from the first ball, and the first four overs were maidens. India took 26 balls to get off the mark, which illustrated the tight leash they were kept on by New Zealand’s new ball bowlers.

In the third over Henry seamed one back sharply, and it missed Jaiswal’s off-stump by a whisker after he left it. At the other end, Kyle Jamieson used his height to extract steep bounce. He beat Rahul’s outside edge and struck him on the body with one that reared up.

New Zealand then reviewed for an lbw against Rahul off Jamieson at the pacer’s insistence. The impact looked well outside off-stump, and the third umpire could not tell whether bat or pad had come first, so the not-out call stood, as New Zealand lost the review.

India’s first runs came in the fifth over off a thick edge from Jaiswal, which flew between third slip and gully past a diving Nicholls for four. Jaiswal then charged at Henry, but mistimed a lofted drive over mid-on for two.

Rahul hit his first boundary with a clip off his pads against Henry in the seventh over. Two balls later, Henry trapped him lbw at the crease with one that seamed in. The ball struck both pads, umpire Kumar Dharmasena turned the appeal down, and captain Tom Latham, still wary after the earlier failed review, chose not to challenge with the timer nearly out.

But ball-tracking showed the ball hitting middle and off. It meant Rahul earned on five, and a livid Henry threw his sweater away in frustration at the end of the over. Jaiswal got a second life in the final over before the break when on six, he drove at a wide delivery from Jamieson and edged it to gully, where Phillips let a regulation chance burst through his hands for four, as India managed to survive a tricky test.

Brief Scores: New Zealand 368 in 121 overs (Henry Nicholls 175, Glenn Phillips 118; Jasprit Bumrah 4-92, Akash Deep 3-53) lead India 16/0 in eight overs (Yashasvi Jaiswal 11 not out, KL Rahul five not out) by 352 runs

--IANS

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