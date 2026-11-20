Mumbai, Nov 20 (IANS) Veteran playback singer Nitin Mukesh, also known for being legendary singer Mukesh’s son, remembered legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar with an emotional social media post.

Sharing a rare picture of the Melody Queen, he expressed his emotions upon missing the legend who is no longer amidst us. The picture shared by Nitin features Lata Mangeshkar seated in a white sari, smiling gently at the camera.

Sharing the picture, Nitinmn expressed in Hindi which written in English reads, “Ye kambakht ‘yaad’ bhi aisi cheez hai — bina bulaaye aa hi jaati hai.” (This damn thing called ‘memory’ is such a thing, it comes without being invited) The post is accompanied by the Lata Mangeshkar Marathi song “Aakhri Cha Haan Tula Dandvat”, which talks about the final salute.

Nitin has earlier too shared many memories of Lata over the years, having known her closely through his father, legendary playback singer Mukesh. His association, according to Nitin, with Lata went beyond the recording studio. Nitin has spoken about how Lata was almost like a member of his family and how she had been around him from childhood.

Lata Mangeshkar and Mukesh were among the most beloved playback combinations of Hindi cinema's golden era. Their voices came together on many unforgettable songs, including “Chhod Gaye Balam” from Barsaat, “Dam Bhar Udhar Munh Phere” from Awaara, “Dil Tadap Tadap Ke Keh Raha Hai” from Madhumati, “Dil Ki Nazar Se” from Anari, “Saawan Ka Mahina” from Milan, “Phool Tumhe Bheja Khat Mein” from Saraswatichandra and “Main Na Bhoolunga” from Roti Kapda Aur Makaan.

Reportedly, Mukesh addressed Lata as “Didi”, and the two shared a bond of mutual affection and respect. When Mukesh died suddenly in Detroit in 1976, Lata was present and later accompanied and made arrangements for his mortal remains to India.

Nitin Mukesh, who followed his father's footsteps into playback singing, also got the rare opportunity to record many songs with Lata Mangeshkar.

Among their collaborations are “Zindagi Ki Na Toote Ladi” from Kranti, “Aaja Re O Mere Dilbar Aaja” from Noorie, “Woh Aurat Hai Tu Mehbooba” from Satyam Shivam Sundaram, “Gapoochi Gapoochi Gam Gam” from Trishul, “De De Pyar Zara” from Kranti, “Dil Ne Dil Se Kya Kaha” from Aaina, “Tumhari Palkon Ki Chilmanon Mein” from Nakhuda, and songs from Meri Jung.

Born on September 28, 1929, in Indore, Lata was the eldest daughter of legendary musician and theatre personality Pandit Deenanath Mangeshkar. Her father was her first music guru and played a crucial role in shaping her musical foundation.

Her landmark songs included “Aayega Aanewala”, “Pyar Kiya To Darna Kya”, “Ajeeb Dastan Hai Yeh”, “Lag Ja Gale”, “Tere Bina Zindagi Se”, “Aap Ki Aankhon Mein Kuch”, “Tujhse Naraz Nahin Zindagi” and countless others. She received virtually every major Indian musical honour, including the Dadasaheb Phalke Award, Padma Vibhushan and Bharat Ratna, which she received in 2001.

Lata Mangeshkar passed away on February 6, 2022, at the age of 92 at Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital. She had been admitted to hospital in January after testing positive for COVID-19 and was also being treated for pneumonia.

The Mangeshkar family suffered another enormous loss four years later when Lata's younger sister and legendary singer Asha Bhosle passed away on April 12, 2026, at the age of 92. Asha was admitted to Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai with extreme exhaustion and a chest infection and passed away the following day.

–IANS

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