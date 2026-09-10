NIELIT–Saylor University partnership widens access to digital university courses, contemporary tech skills

New Delhi, Sep 10 (IANS) The government’s National Institute of Electronics & Information Technology (NIELIT) launched a collaboration with Saylor University, USA to integrate Saylor’s digital learning resources into the NIELIT Digital University (NDU) platform, an official statement said on Thursday.

Learners on the NDU platform will gain access to more self-paced, globally relevant online courses and learning resources offered by Saylor University. The initiative will provide learners greater flexibility and choice in pursuing digital learning and create a unified ecosystem that brings together national and international learning opportunities on a common platform.

S. Krishnan, Secretary, MeitY formally inaugurated the partnership here at the MeitY and the collaboration is expected to support learners in acquiring contemporary knowledge and skills relevant to the evolving technology and employment landscape.

NIELIT also exchanged Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) with 8 partner organisations from association, industry and academia to expand industry-aligned skilling, certification, faculty development, internships and digital learning opportunities, largely leveraging the NDU platform

“The initiative also reflects NIELIT's commitment to leveraging global partnerships to expand opportunities for lifelong learning, digital upskilling and skill development,” Ministry of Electronics & IT said in a statement.

Krishnan appreciated the initiative as an important step towards expanding access to quality digital learning and congratulated all stakeholders on the exchange of MoUs with leading organisations, including the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), NASSCOM, Electronics Sector Skills Council of India (ESSCI), among others.

He described these collaborations as significant steps towards strengthening India’s digital skilling and education ecosystem, fostering stronger industry–academia linkages, and expanding access to quality, technology-enabled and industry-relevant learning opportunities.

Krishnan emphasised the need to align skilling and talent development with the evolving requirements of industry and the global digital economy.

Dr. David Shulman, Provost and Senior Vice President, Saylor University, USA noted that integration of Saylor University’s free, self-paced online courses in areas such as AI, programming, data science, cybersecurity and business management would further enrich the NDU learning ecosystem.

He said that the collaboration can expand learning opportunities for students, working professionals and learners seeking to upskill or reskill, while contributing to a digitally skilled and globally competitive workforce, including in Tier-2, Tier-3 and underserved regions.

—IANS

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