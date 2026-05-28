P&G Hygiene Q4 profit slips 2 pc, revenue declines 5 pc

Mumbai, May 28 (IANS) Procter and Gamble Hygiene and Health Care Limited on Thursday reported a 2 per cent decline in net profit for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2026 (Q4 FY26).

The company posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 153 crore in the January-March quarter, compared to Rs 156 crore reported in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year (Q4 FY25), according to its stock exchange filing.

Revenue from operations declined 5.1 per cent year-on-year to Rs 941 crore during the quarter, compared to Rs 992 crore in the same period last fiscal.

Despite the decline in revenue, the company reported improvement in operating performance.

EBITDA rose 4.1 per cent to Rs 218 crore from Rs 210 crore in the year-ago quarter, while EBITDA margin expanded to 23.2 per cent from 21.1 per cent.

P&G Hygiene also announced a final dividend of Rs 60 per equity share for fiscal 2026. The company said the total payout to shareholders will amount to nearly Rs 194.76 crore.

The record date for determining shareholders eligible for the final dividend has been fixed as August 17.

The company said the dividend is subject to approval of shareholders at the ensuing annual general meeting and will be paid from September 18 onwards.

Earlier this year, the FMCG company had declared an interim dividend of Rs 170 per share along with a special dividend of Rs 25 per share in February 2026.

In previous payouts, the company had announced a dividend of Rs 65 per share in August 2025, an interim dividend of Rs 110 per share in February 2025 and a dividend of Rs 95 per share in November 2024.

--IANS

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