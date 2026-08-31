Perry credits tactical shifts and leadership for Australia achieving T20 WC win

New Delhi, Aug 31 (IANS) Australia’s seam-bowling all-rounder Ellyse Perry has credited targeted strategic shifts and strong leadership from Sophie Molineux for the side’s recent ICC Women's T20 World Cup win in England, which she described as one of the most consistent campaigns of her career.

Australia went undefeated throughout the tournament and capped off their dominant run with a decisive victory over hosts England in the final at Lord’s in July. The triumph marked a successful turnaround for the side after disappointing semi-final exits at the previous T20 World Cup and the 2025 Women’s ODI World Cup.

"The English summer was a really great one for us, and successful in the end in that T20 World Cup. After the last couple of World Cups and falling short in semi-finals, to come back with a win was really cool.

"I think the way that we maintained such a great level of performance was really cool, certainly something I haven't experienced before and probably a real testament to the preparation we put in, the staff's input into that, and then Soph's leadership on the field," Ellyse was quoted as saying by ICC on Monday.

The 35-year-old also revealed that analysing past failures prompted key tactical adjustments, giving the group clear direction heading into the mega event. "I think it was the opportunity to learn, and often from failure, is probably a little bit starker than when you're successful. We did a lot before this World Cup to be in a really good position to perform when maybe in the last two World Cups we fell a bit short."

Ellyse, who later played for Birmingham Phoenix in The Hundred women’s competition, said that setting clear areas for improvement enabled the Australian squad to execute their plans under pressure throughout the tournament.

"When you've got a really clear focus on what you need to be better at and then put together a bit of a plan to improve on those things, it gives you an impetus. I think sometimes losing can be a really great thing in terms of winning, which is a huge cliche, but I think it definitely holds true.”

--IANS

nr/vi