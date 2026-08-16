'People won't forget the sin you have committed', HM Shah hits out at Congress over Vande Mataram row

Chittorgarh, Aug 16 (IANS) Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday came down heavily on Congress and demanded an apology for "disrespecting" the national song Vande Mataram during Independence Day celebrations at the party headquarters.

He stated the country would not forgive the Congress party for "committing the sin" of "stopping" the national song midway.

Addressing a gathering in Rajasthan's Chittorgarh, HM Shah mentioned the Independence Day celebrations of the Congress party at their headquarters, where the senior party leaders were seen interacting even as 'Vande Mataram' was being played and criticised the party for "disrespecting" the national song.

The BJP has claimed that Congress Parliamentary Party chairperson Sonia Gandhi was objecting to the full version of Vande Mataram being played and stated that Gandhi had gestured to stop the national song.

The Home Minister said that after 80 years of Independence, the full version of Vande Mataram was played across all the events on August 15.

Slamming the Congress, Amit Shah said, "Congress forgot Vande Mataram... Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay's immortal creation -- those two words of the song, Vande Mataram, meaning 'I bow to thee, Mother India' -- while chanting these words, thousands and lakhs of freedom fighters went to the gallows, faced bullets and lathis, and spent years in prison. However, for its vote bank politics, Congress forgot the Vande Mataram."

"Look at their (Congress') shamefulness. While Vande Mataram was being played at Congress headquarters, their leader, Sonia ji, asked the Congress President to stop the song. We all saw it on TV. After 80 years, when Bankim Babu's immortal song is being accorded respect, Sonia ji is not finding it to her liking. Sonia ji, 140 crore people are watching you. The people of this country will never forgive this sin you have committed," he said.

The Home Minister said that Congress should be "ashamed" for this act.

"How could anyone even think of leaving the singing of 'Vande Mataram' incomplete? If there is even a shred of shame left, one should fold one's hands and apologise to the immortal soul of Bankim Babu and to the people," he added.

He made these remarks during the inauguration and foundation-laying ceremony of various development projects in Rajasthan's Chittorgarh district.

Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma welcomed him by presenting a traditional turban (safa) at the event. The Home Minister also unveiled a statue of former Prime Minister late Atal Bihari Vajpayee on the occasion of his death anniversary.

--IANS

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