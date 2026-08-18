Concerns grow over mounting human rights abuses by Pakistani forces in PoK

Islamabad, Aug 18 (IANS) Amid escalating unrest in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), the United Kashmir People's National Party (UKPNP) has drawn the international community's attention to the mounting humanitarian abuses committed by the Pakistani forces in the occupied territory.

The UKPNP expressed grave concern over reports of civilian deaths, injuries, arbitrary arrests, enforced disappearances, communication blackouts, restrictions on movement and punitive measures against peaceful political activists and human rights defenders in the region.

Highlighting the atrocities against civilians by Pakistani forces in PoK, the group said , “Allegations of extrajudicial killings, enforced disappearances, torture, unlawful detention, excessive use of force, and destruction or vandalism of homes, shops, businesses and private property must be independently investigated. Those responsible for criminal conduct must be held accountable through credible and impartial legal processes.”

The UKPNP urged the United Nations and the global community to press Pakistan to immediately end the “excessive and lethal use of force” against peaceful protesters and civilians in the occupied territory.

“As a UN Member State and a State Party to major international human rights instruments, Pakistan has obligations to respect and protect fundamental human rights,” it stated.

Citing information shared by the Joint Awami Action Committee (JAAC) and reports in international media, the group said that dozens of civilians have lost their lives since June 5 this year, while hundreds have reportedly been arrested or detained. It added that several families continue to seek information about the whereabouts of their loved ones who were forcibly disappeared by the Pakistani forces during the protests in the region.

Calling for the immediate restoration of mobile networks, internet access and other communication services in PoK, the UKPNP said, “The continuing restrictions have isolated communities and left millions of diaspora Kashmiris unable to communicate with their families.”

The group called on the Pakistani authorities to immediately disclose the whereabouts of all detained and disappeared persons in the region.

“Detainees must have access to their families, lawyers, medical assistance and an independent and impartial judicial process. Those detained solely for peacefully exercising their fundamental rights should be released immediately,” it stated.

The UKPNP further demanded the "immediate and unconditional return” of the dead bodies of the protesters reportedly still being withheld by authorities. “Families must be allowed to conduct dignified burials without coercion, intimidation or conditions,” it stressed.

The group called for the “restoration and protection of freedom of movement, freedom of expression, peaceful assembly and association, access to communications, legal representation, healthcare and essential services, as well as the restoration of blocked passports, identity documents, SIM cards and bank accounts,” in the occupied territory.

The UKPNP further urged the United Nations to urgently send an independent fact-finding and human rights monitoring mission to PoK to investigate allegations of extrajudicial killings, excessive use of force, enforced disappearances, arbitrary detention, torture, communication blackouts, restrictions on media access, collective punishment and destruction of property across the region.

--IANS

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