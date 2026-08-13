August 13, 2026 5:21 PM हिंदी

India’s total goods and services exports post 13.3 pc growth to cross $80 billion in July

India’s total goods and services exports post 13.3 pc growth to cross $80 billion in July

New Delhi, Aug 13 (IANS) India’s total exports of merchandise and services for July this year clocked a double digit growth of 13.31 per cent at $80.14 billion, compared to the same month of the previous year, according to data released by the Commerce Ministry on Thursday.

The total imports of merchandise and services also rose by 15.83 per cent at $95.16 billion during the month, compared to July 2025.

India’s merchandise exports during July this year increased to $44.24 billion from $36.98 billion in the same month of the previous year, the data showed.

The major drivers of merchandise exports growth in July include petroleum products, electronic goods, engineering goods, chemicals and textiles including handloom products.

Petroleum products exports increased by 67.64 per cent to $6.92 billion, while electronic goods shipments increased by 57.4 per cent to $5.92 billion during the month compared to July 2025.

Similarly, engineering goods exports increased by 17.71 per cent to $12.24 billion during the month while organic and inorganic chemicals exports increased by 14.39 per cent to $2.8 billion.

The labour-intensive textile segment comprising cotton yarn, fabrics, made-ups and handloom products recorded an 8.4 per cent increase in exports to $1.02 billion in July this year, compared to the same month of the previous year.

The estimated value of services export for July 2026 is $35.89 billion, as compared to $33.74 billion in the same month last year, while the estimated value of services imports for the month is $18.94 billion, as compared to $17.30 billion in July 2025.

Meanwhile, the country’s total exports of merchandise and services during April-July of the current financial year are estimated at $316.42 billion, which represents a 13.16 per cent growth from the corresponding figure of $279.63 billion in the same four-month period of 2025-26.

The cumulative value of merchandise exports during April-July 2026-27 was $ 173.78 billion, up 17.04 per cent from $ 48.48 billion during the same period of the previous financial year.

--IANS

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