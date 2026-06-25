Pawan Kalyan tells OG 2 director Sujeeth: Whatever (you require) from my side will be ready!

Hyderabad, June 25 (IANS) The makers of director Sujeeth's 'They call him OG', featuring actor Power star and Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan in the lead, on Thursday officially announced a second instalment of the popular franchise.

Pawan Kalyan Creative Works on Thursday took to its X timeline to share a video clip showing director Sujeeth's discussion with Pawan Kalyan about the second instalment of the film.

Sharing the video clip, the production house said, "Before the storm arrives... there's a moment of silence. The untold story of Gambheera is ready to unfold.

Director @SujeethSign and @PawanKalyan Garu reunite under Pawan Kalyan Creative Works to expand the #OGUniverse saga. #OG2"

In the video, a visibly impressed Pawan Kalyan, who raises questions and shares his thoughts about certain ideas put forth by Sujeeth for the next parts of the franchise, is seen saying at the end, "Whatever (you require) from my side will be ready."

The video showed an energetic exchange of ideas, revealing that OG was not going to be just a standalone film but a much larger cinematic experience filled with layered characters, interconnected stories, and striking visual storytelling.

Pawan Kalyan's remark in the video that a particular sequence was “going to be an iconic visual” has now become one of the most talked-about moments among fans.

Director Sujeeth, in the video, is seen explaining the scope of the OG Universe by discussing its unique characters, hidden layers, and symbolic imagery. The video shows him explaining a sequence in which snow gradually turns into blood in the film. He also explains about certain interesting elements such as a mysterious "outsider" and the significance of the OG pet. It is evident that several character arcs have been designed to evolve as the universe expands.

For the unaware, 'They Call Him OG', which went on to emerge a blockbuster, also re-established Pawan Kalyan in a larger-than-life avatar that resonated with audiences across generations.

The stylish gangster drama, directed by Sujeeth, showcased Pawan Kalyan in a role that perfectly blended intensity, charisma, and emotion.

The impact of OG extended beyond box-office numbers. The film reignited a renewed passion for cinema in Pawan Kalyan, who openly expressed admiration for the world and characters created by Sujeeth.

Pawan Kalyan had recently started discussing the story with Sujeeth. The recent OG Universe discussions have taken fan excitement to a completely new level, offering a fascinating glimpse into the vision behind the world created by director Sujeeth.

--IANS

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