Patralekhaa reflects on learning a new skill in ‘Heer Sara’

Mumbai, June 12 (IANS) Actress Patralekhaa took to social media to share her experience of shooting for her upcoming film “Heer Sara.”

In her latest post on Instagram, the ‘CityLights’ actress described the project as a memorable journey. She said she had a wonderful time on the set, made new friends, and created lifelong memories. Patralekhaa also revealed that the film gave her the opportunity to learn a new skill. Sharing her photos, she wrote, “This sweet film #HeerSara releases today in theaters today.. I had a great time shooting for this film. Learnt a new skill, made new friends and memories worth a lifetime. @kartikcha @maanvigagroo @iammanujsharma.”

In the images, Patralekhaa could be seen striking poses with Maanvi Gagroo. She also posted her candid solo images. The film “Heer Sara Aur Pondicherry" was originally set to hit theatres on May 29. However, just four days before its planned release, the makers announced a postponement to June 12. Along with the new release date, they also confirmed that the film had been given a new title, “Heer Sara.”

Directed by Kartik Chaudhry, “Heer Sara” features Patralekhaa and Maanvi Gagroo in the lead roles, with Arif Zakaria, Shveta Salve, and Nishank Verma playing supporting characters. The film follows the emotional and transformative journey of two women as they navigate personal challenges, societal pressures, and a path toward healing and self-discovery.

Patralekhaa made her acting debut with the drama film “CityLights.” She later appeared in the web miniseries “Bose: Dead/Alive.” After that, she featured in films and shows like “Nanu Ki Jaanu,” “Mai Hero Boll Raha Hu,” “Aar Ya Paar,” and “IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack.”

On the personal front, she is married to actor Rajkummar Rao.

--IANS

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