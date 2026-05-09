'Pati Patni Aur Woh Do' trio Ayushmann, Rakul & Wamiqa savour a wholesome Gujarati thali

Mumbai, May 9 (IANS) The leads of the eagerly-awaited sequel "Pati Patni Aur Woh Do", Ayushmann Khurrana, Rakul Preet Singh, and Wamiqa Gabbi savoured a wholesome Gujarati thali during the promotion of their next in Gujarat.

As the three enjoyed the appetizing cuisine, Ayushmann, Rakul, and Wamiqa were also seen grooving on their song "Roop Di Rani" from "Pati Patni Aur Woh Do".

The movie shares the confusing journey of a married man, Prajapati Pandey, who gets entangled with not one or two, but three women, leading to some majorly chaotic situations.

With Ayushmann as Prajapati Pandey, Sara Ali Khan, Wamiqa, and Rakul have been roped in as the ladies in Prajapati's life. Joining the exciting cast, actor Vijay Raaz will also be seen as a police officer in the laughter ride.

Made under the direction of Mudassar Aziz, the movie is a sequel to the 2019 release “Pati Patni Aur Woh", starring Kartik Aaryan, Ananya Panday, and Bhumi Pednekkar, which itself is a retelling of the 1978 film of the same name.

Backed by T-Series and B R Studios, and produced by Bhushan Kumar, Renu Ravi Chopra, and Krishan Kumar, with Juno Chopra as the creative producer, "Pati Patni Aur Woh Do" is set to hit the cinema halls on May 15.

Meanwhile, sharing her experience of reuniting with Ayushmann and Mudassar Aziz, Rakul said it's just easier when working with friends.

She said in a statement: “I think what felt different this time reuniting was that there was an ease of working because obviously it's not your first time and you know the way an actor or a director approaches the film and their scenes and I think that comfort and ease really helps in having a good time on set so absolutely yes familiarity does change your approach of as it makes it simpler and more fun and you know you're already friendly with everybody, so I think it's just easier when you work with friends.”

Rakul and Ayushmann worked together in the 2022 medical comedy “Doctor G”, and she collaborated with Mudassar Aziz in the 2025 film "Mere Husband Ki Biwi".

--IANS

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