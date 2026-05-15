May 15, 2026 7:31 PM हिंदी

IPL 2026: When and where to watch KKR vs GT, know all details

IPL 2026: When and where to watch KKR vs GT, know all details

Kolkata, May 15 (IANS) Three-time champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will clash with 2022 winners Gujarat Titans (GT) in the 60th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 to be played at Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Saturday.

KKR's journey has been full of ups and downs in the IPL 2026. They started off without a single win in the first six matches. The three-time champions, however, turned the tables after that as they won four consecutive matches. Their winning spree was finally halted by Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in their last match.

After the defeat, KKR are currently placed at eighth position in the points table with 9 points in 11 matches. KKR currently remains at the edge in the playoff race. Ajinkya Rahane's side will need to win all their remaining matches to reach 15 points, following which the net run rate and other teams' performance will decide their fate.

While on the other side, the Gujarat Titans are on a winning spree, riding on a five-match streak, they are currently placed at the number two spot in the points table with 16 points from 12 matches. The Shubman Gill-led side will become the first team to qualify for the IPL 2026 playoffs. They will also grab the number one spot in the points table.

When: Thursday, May 16, 7:30 PM IST

Where: Eden Gardens, Kolkata

Where to watch: The KKR vs GT match will be broadcast on Star Sports channels, with JioHotstar live-streaming the game.

Squads:

Kolkata Knight Riders: Ajinkya Rahane (c), Rinku Singh (vc), Finn Allen, Tejasvi Dahiya (wk), Manish Pandey, Rovman Powell, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Ramandeep Singh, Sarthak Ranjan, Tim Seifert (wk), Rahul Tripathi, Daksh Kamra, Cameron Green, Sunil Narine, Rachin Ravindra, Anukul Roy, Vaibhav Arora, Saurabh Dubey, Kartik Tyagi, Blessing Muzarabani, Matheesha Pathirana, Navdeep Saini, Prashant Solanki, Umran Malik, Varun Chakravarthy.

Gujarat Titans: Shubman Gill (c), Jos Buttler (wk), Kumar Kushagra, Glenn Phillips, Rashid Khan, Manav Suthar, Nishant Sindhu, Washington Sundar, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Kagiso Rabada, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Jayant Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Ashok Sharma, Jason Holder, Tom Banton, Luke Wood, Sai Sudharsan, Rahul Tewatia, Arshad Khan, Anuj Rawat, Kulwant Khejroliya, Gurnoor Brar, M Shahrukh Khan

--IANS

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