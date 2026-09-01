September 01, 2026 7:51 PM हिंदी

Parvathy Thiruvothu lends voice to Kareena Kapoor Khan’s ‘Daayra’ character for its Malayalam version

Parvathy Thiruvothu lends voice to Kareena Kapoor Khan’s ‘Daayra’ character for its Malayalam version

Mumbai, Sept 1 (IANS) Actress Parvathy Thiruvothu, who predominantly works in Malayalam cinema, is set to lend her voice to Kareena Kapoor Khan’s character, Ajooni, in the Malayalam version of the upcoming film ‘Daayra’.

This marks Parvathy’s debut into voice acting. The actress, who is known for her layered characters throughout her career, brings her distinctive voice and performance sensibility to Ajooni, while staying true to the essence of Kareena Kapoor Khan’s original portrayal.

Talking about the same, Parvathy Thiruvothu said in a statement, “Working on ‘Daayra’ was a dream come true, mainly as somebody who has been aspiring to do voice acting for the longest time, dreaming about it, and always thought that the best opportunities in voice acting would come with animation films or some such. But it was such a pleasant surprise to get this opportunity to begin this journey for me by portraying Ajooni for Kareena”.

“And adding to that is the fact that it is a Meghna Gulzar movie, and that it's a movie that would stay with us for like the longest time after watching. It's an extremely impactful work as a character as well”, she added.

Inspired by true events, ‘Daayra’ is a crime thriller, and also stars Prithviraj Sukumaran in the lead role.

The film is helmed by Meghna Gulzar who is known for ‘Talvar’, ‘Raazi’, and ‘Sam Bahadur’. It promises a sharp, socially grounded narrative, and stars Kareena in a complex, morally conflicted role that explores justice, power, and systemic grey zones. The project blends Kareena’s inclination toward layered, content-driven characters with Meghna Gulzar’s restrained, issue-oriented storytelling style.

The film is set to release in cinemas on September 18, 2026.

--IANS

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