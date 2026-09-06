Parmish Verma says he has ‘zero space’ for negativity after announcing divorce from wife Geet Grewal

Mumbai, Sep 6 (IANS) Punjabi singer-actor Parmish Verma has shared a message about staying away from negativity in life, days after announcing his separation from wife Geet Grewal.

Taking to Instagram, the ‘Gaal Ni Kadni’ singer shared glimpses from his father’s birthday celebration and expressed his admiration for him. Parmish also emphasized the importance of keeping negativity at bay. Sharing images, he wrote, “Negativity di thaan Zindagi ch Zero,

Ni main kisse da ni fan, Mera Bapu mera Hero (Zero space for negativity in life. I’m not a fan of anyone; my father is my hero.”)

The photos show the actor posing with his father, mother, and brother, Sukhan Verma. In one of the images, Parmish is seen feeding a piece of cake to his dad. The other pictures capture him posing with his mother and sharing sweet moments with his family.

The post comes a day after the Punjabi singer-actor confirmed his divorce from Geet Grewal in a social media statement. Parmish also acknowledged that there is a woman in his life at present. His clarification came amid weeks of trolling and speculation surrounding his alleged relationship with actress and model Harman Brar, along with claims that he had been unfaithful to his former wife, Geet Grewal.

Parmish wrote, “Being a man makes you a convenient psychological scapegoat; blame the gender, simplify the story, and the mob gets to feel morally superior. I understand the psychology of it, and I accept the burden without resentment. When I was drowning, nobody came to save me. I dealt with my own consequences, carried my own pain, and learned to stand again. That, too, is being a man.”

The singer added, “So is having the discipline to respect my ex-wife, respect the woman in my life today, and never confuse bitterness with masculinity. What isn't manhood is weakness disguised as virtue, becoming a weasel in a mob, feeding an agenda for attention and money, and calling cowardice morality. I know what I am. I would rather be hated for standing upright than applauded for crawling with the crowd. I'm proud of the man I became.”

--IANS

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