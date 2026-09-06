Sher-e-Punjab: Abhishek, Gill set for showdown as Amritsar Soormas face Fazilka Falcons

Mohali, Sep 6 (IANS) Indian stars Abhishek Sharma and Shubman Gill will go head-to-head when Amritsar Soormas take on Fazilka Falcons in the Sher-E-Punjab T20 Cup at the I.S. Bindra Stadium here on Monday. With the Soormas determined to return to winning ways, the clash promises to be one of the marquee fixtures of the tournament.

The spotlight will be firmly on Amritsar captain Abhishek Sharma, whose fearless batting can change the course of a game within a few overs. Alongside him, Naman Dhir will look to continue his attacking approach, while Abhay Choudhary and Rahul Kumar will aim to provide stability and finishing firepower through the middle order. The Soormas will also count on Sahaj Dhawan and Jashanpreet Singh Sidhu to make valuable contributions.

With the ball, Amritsar will look for another disciplined performance from their bowling attack. Akash Pandey and Mayank Markande are expected to play crucial roles as the Soormas aim to build pressure through the middle overs and keep the Fazilka batters in check.

Fazilka Falcons boast an equally formidable line-up led by Indian Test and ODI captain Shubman Gill. The side also features key players such as Sanvir Singh, Raghu Sharma and Anshul Chaudhary, while Eish Rao and Prerit Dutta add further depth to the batting unit.

The clash sets up an intriguing battle between two star-studded sides, with both teams looking to make the most of the opportunity and secure an important victory.

The Soormas head into the contest after suffering an eight-wicket defeat to Bathinda Royals in a rain-affected match that was reduced to 11 overs per side. Despite the result, Amritsar showed an attacking approach and will now be keen to turn that intent into a match-winning performance.

With Abhishek and Gill leading their respective teams, the contest is expected to draw considerable attention as the two Indian stars face each other in a high-profile Sher-E-Punjab T20 Cup encounter.

--IANS

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