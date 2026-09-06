India, Bangladesh discuss cooperation in classical music, folk art and joint cultural programmes

Dhaka, Sep 6 (IANS) India and Bangladesh on Sunday discussed cooperation and exchanges in the fields of classical music, folk art, heritage conservation, institutional linkages, joint cultural programmes and conferences, particularly as part of Nazrul Borsho celebrations.

The discussions took place during a meeting between India's High Commissioner to Bangladesh, Dinesh Trivedi and Bangladesh's Minister of Cultural Affairs, Nitai Roy Chowdhury. Bangladesh's Minister of State for Cultural Affairs Ali Nawaz Mahmud Khayyam was present during the meeting.

"The discussion highlighted the deep-rooted cultural connection between the peoples of the two countries and the importance of strengthening cultural engagement. They discussed potential cooperation and exchanges in the fields of classical music, folk art, heritage conservation, institutional linkages and joint cultural programs and conferences, especially as part of Nazrul Borsho celebrations, which are all aimed at promoting people-to-people ties," the Indian High Commission in Bangladesh posted on X.

On September 2, the Indian envoy held separate meetings with Bangladesh's Speaker of the National Parliament, Hafiz Uddin Ahmad, and Deputy Speaker Kayser Kamal at the Parliament in Dhaka.

The discussions centred on ways to strengthen parliamentary cooperation and exchanges between India and Bangladesh.

During the meeting, Trivedi underscored the importance of legislative engagement in fostering closer people-to-people connections between the people of the two countries.

"High Commissioner underlined that engagement between the two Parliaments is vital to strengthen people-to-people ties between the two sovereign, democratic countries of India and Bangladesh", the Indian mission posted on X.

"The discussion included opportunities for formation of Parliamentary Friendship Groups, mutual visits of Parliamentary delegations under the guidance of both the Speakers, cooperation between Parliamentary committees and digitisation of Parliamentary records," it added.

Trivedi also reiterated the invitation extended by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla to the dignitaries to visit India at their earliest convenience.

On September 1, Trivedi held a meeting with Bangladesh's Minister of Local Government, Rural Development, and Cooperatives Abdul Moyeen Khan and discussed deepening the ties between the two nations. Minister of State Mir Shahe Alam was present during the meeting.

In a post on X, the Indian High Commission in Bangladesh wrote, "On the occasion of the 48th founding anniversary of BNP, the High Commissioner extended his greetings. The discussion emphasised deepening the relations between the people of India and Bangladesh. They also discussed various ways to further strengthen the local government framework, which is a common priority for both democracies."

--IANS

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