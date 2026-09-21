Puneet Issar talks about playing central narrator in crime series ‘Shadyantra’, says ‘emotions to get attached to every case’

Mumbai, September 21 (IANS) Actor Puneet Issar is set to be seen in the upcoming crime series ‘Shadyantra’, where he plays the central narrator.

He will be seen taking audiences through a series of real-life crime cases and conspiracies.

Talking about his role and what drew him to the series, Puneet, in an exclusive interview with IANS said, “Is crime series mein main mukhya sutradhar ka paatra nibha raha hoon. Ye show basically jitne bhi crimes hue hain, jitne bhi shadyantra ke shikaar hue hain, in situations ko, in cases ko hum facts and figures jo asli hain, woh waise hi hum pesh karne wale hain logon ke saamne Aur jo mera character hai, woh unhe narrate karega, unhe batayega (I am playing the main narrator in the show. The show will present real facts and figures related to crimes and people who became victims of conspiracies. And my character will narrate these cases and tell their stories to the audience)

The actor also spoke about the vision of the makers and how the format of ‘Shadyantra’ sets it apart from other crime shows.

“Ismein khoobsurat baat ye hai ki jab hamare Ranjit Jha ji jab aaye, unhone humein apna drishtikon bataya ki ye series ko woh kaise karne wale hain (The interesting part was when Ranjit Jha shared his vision of how he wanted to make the series),” he said.

Puneet added that the show's unique storytelling format will see him returning at the end of every episode to present its central takeaway.

“Ismein ye visheshata hai ki hum har episode ke end mein, main jo hoon, ek thoda sa... main end mein har episode ka saar bataunga, uska crux bataunga, uska essence bataunga (The special feature is that at the end of every episode, I will present the summary, the crux and the essence of the case), and that is what separates this crime series from the rest of the crime series.”

“So usmein kaafi zyada emotions bhi jud jaate hain (That also brings in a lot of emotions),” Puneet said.

‘Shadyantra’ promises to explore real crime cases and conspiracies through a fact-based narrative.

Talking about Puneet Issar, he is a familiar face in Hindi cinema and television, having built a career spanning several decades. He has appeared in films including ‘Coolie’, ‘Zanjeer’, ‘Sanam Bewafa’, ‘Ram Jaane’, ‘Border’ and ‘Gadar: Ek Prem Katha’, among several others.

He has also been a prominent presence on television, with his work including the mythological series ‘Mahabharat’, in which he played Duryodhan.

–IANS

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