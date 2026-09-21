Viccky Jain’s maiden production starring Tiger Shroff wraps up: Every schedule pushed us to create something fresh

Mumbai, Sep 21 (IANS) The shoot of Bollywood star Tiger Shroff’s upcoming high-octane action film, which marks the production debut of Viccky Jain, has been wrapped up.

Viccky said in a statement: “Bringing this film together has been a very special experience for me, especially because it marks my first production under VJ Frames. From the energy on set to the scale and ambition of the film, every schedule has pushed us to create something that feels fresh and exciting.”

The first time producer credits the efforts of his “incredible team”.

“It has been an incredible team effort, and seeing the film come together with Remo, Dsouza, Tiger Shroff, Abhishek Banerjee, Elvish Yadav, Nushrratt Bharuccha and Pashmina Roshan has made this journey all the more rewarding.”

Vickky shared that he now looks forward to showcasing what he and his team has created.

“We have now wrapped the shoot, and I’m really looking forward to sharing what we have created with the audience.”

The film, which is being helmed by Remo D'Souza, has completed principal photography after an intense shooting schedule. It also stars Elvish Yadav, Nushrratt Bharuccha, Abhishek Banerjee, Pashmina Roshan and Mukesh Gupta.

Presented by VJ Frames and produced under Insomnia Films, the film is produced by Viccky Jain, Ankita Lokhande, Vishal Gurnani and Juhi Parekh Mehta, with Lizelle D’Souza as co-producer.

The wrap was marked on set by Tiger Shroff, Remo D’Souza and Viccky Jain as the team brought the shooting schedule to a close.

Further details about the film are expected to be announced soon.

Vickky Jain is married to actress Ankita Lokhande. She is known for her work in Hindi films and television. Ankita made her acting debut with the role of Archana Manav Deshmukh in Pavitra Rishta starring late Sushant Singh Rajput.

She also appeared in the films Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi, Baaghi 3 and Swatantrya Veer Savarkar. In 2023, she participated in Bigg Boss 17 with Viccky.

--IANS

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