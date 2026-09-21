September 21, 2026 5:03 PM हिंदी

Home Minister Amit Shah meets the cast of ‘Hanuman Ansh’, congratulates them on success

Home Minister Amit Shah meets the cast of ‘Hanuman Ansh’, congratulated them on success

Mumbai, Sep 21 (IANS) Union Home and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah met the cast of the film ‘Hanuman Ansh’ on Monday and congratulated them on the film’s success.

The team that met Amit Shah included the director of the movie, Vishal Chaturvedi, and lead actor Shobhinaw Satyaa.

Additionally, the National President of the Bharatiya Janata Party, Nitin Nabin, also met the team in Delhi.

Uploading a few sneak peeks from the meet, he wrote on the micro-blogging site, "Today, a meeting took place at the residence in New Delhi with the team of the film ‘Hanuman Ans’. Heartfelt best wishes to the entire team for this endeavor connected to Indian culture and spiritual tradition, and auspicious wishes for a bright future (sic)."

Based on the life of Neem Karoli Baba, 'Hanuman Ansh' has been receiving both critical and commercial success ever since its release.

On Saturday, the team met Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis at his official residence, Varsha, and also took Bappa's blessings.

Congratulating them on their 'great work', the CM Tweeted on his official handle, “It was great to have team 'Hanuman Ansh’ at Varsha, last evening, to seek blessings of Ganpati Bappa. Congratulated Vishal Chaturvedi and team on their great work and wished more success in all the endeavours!.”

Before this, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav also praised 'Hanuman Ansh' for its portrayal of faith, devotion and India's spiritual traditions.

The CM shared that the drama gives insight into the spiritual traditions associated with Neem Karoli Baba.

He said, “Hanuman Ansh is a medium to understand our faith, spiritual traditions and the path of devotion to Lord Hanuman. The film effectively presents the spirit of worship and service and the power of devotion to bring about social reform."

CM Mohan Yadav also applauded Shobhinav Satya for portraying Neem Karoli Baba on screen with utmost conviction.

He pointed out that films like ‘Hanuman Ansh' play a crucial role in connecting the younger generation of the country with India's cultural and spiritual heritage.

--IANS

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