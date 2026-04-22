April 22, 2026 9:39 PM हिंदी

Parineeti Chopra believes in being kind to yourself: Stop stressing over little things

Parineeti Chopra believes in being kind to yourself: Stop stressing over little things

Mumbai, April 22 (IANS) Actress Parineeti Chopra's latest social media post is all about self-love, and doing that makes you happy from within.

Taking to the Stories section of her official Instagram handle, the 'Chamkila' actress advised all to be kind to themselves and stop stressing over little things.

Parineeti stressed the importance of cherishing the little pleasures of life in the post that read, "Stop stressing over little things. Be kind to your body- move it, nourish it, stop criticizing it. One day you’ll wish you had appreciated it. Go outside. Look at the sky. Feel the sun. Just be. (sic)"

The 'Kesari' actress also said that it is crucial to express themselves and tell their loved ones how they feel.

"Spend less time chasing “stuff” - more time making memories. Don’t skip moments with people you love. Laugh more. Write a note. Tell someone you love them. Complain less. Give more. Helping others brings more joy than anything you can buy. Be present. Put your phone down. Show up - really show up," added Parineeti.

She further pointed out how much joy simply being there for someone can bring.

Parineeti said that while it is not important to have each and every aspect of your life figured out, what matters is to do the things that bring you joy and refrain from the actions that leave you drained.

"Laugh more. Write a note. Tell someone you love them. Complain less. Give more. Helping others brings more joy than anything you can buy. Be present. Put your phone down. Show up – really show up. You don’t need to have it all figured out. You don’t need a perfect body, or a perfect life. Just follow what makes your heart light up. Say no to what drains you. Make changes when you need to," concluded the post.

--IANS

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