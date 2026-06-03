Paramvir Cheema sheds light on ‘The Pyramid Scheme’ character: Stuck in his life and financially

Mumbai, June 3 (IANS) Actor Paramvir Cheema, who is awaiting the release of his upcoming streaming show ‘The Pyramid Scheme’, has shared details about his character, and what drives him in the show.

The actor spoke with IANS along with Ranvir Shorey, Shreyansh Pandey and Shekhar Suman during the promotional run of the show.

He told IANS, “So, Goldie is a guy who just like every other Indian who wants to earn money and is looking for a way but everybody is very fascinated when you see, okay this is a shortcut to earn big money. So, he is stuck in his life and financially he is not doing great, very bad. So finally, he sees someone who has been there and raised to a position. I think that character is played by Shekhar sir and he is very fascinated with how he can become rich”.

The series is based on the intriguing world of pyramid schemes. It also stars Shekhar Suman, Aanjjan Srivastav, Alfia Jafry, and Ashish Raghava, Akhilendra Mishra, Smita Bansal, Vijay Kumar, Indresh Malik, Ravi Bhel, Sushant Singh, Sonal Jha, and Sadanand Patil.

“And there is so much pressure from family, government, tax goes away, after that money doesn't remain. And then we feel that we will also make it a shortcut because everybody is not idealist. Everybody has to do something in their own way and finally when he gets this scheme that this is a scheme, so he couldn't control himself just to go for this one. After that, you will see the journey”, he added.

Produced by The Viral Fever, created by Shreyansh Pandey, ‘The Pyramid Scheme’ is directed by Ashish R Shukla and Shreyansh Pandey, The series is set to premiere on June 5 on Prime Video.

--IANS

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