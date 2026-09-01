Pankaj Bhadouria says ‘Cancer’ changed her and her family’s entire life, reveals eating out after 3 months

Mumbai, September 1 (IANS) Celebrity chef and MasterChef India Season 1 winner Pankaj Bhadouria opened up about her ongoing cancer treatment, sharing an emotional update about the challenges she faced during August.

The MasterChef revealed that from her second chemotherapy session and repeated infections to hair loss, the month of August took a toll on her physical health.

She also spoke about the moments of happiness she experienced with her family and friends.

Sharing a picture from a hospital bed, Pankaj wrote on her social media account, “August turned out to be quite eventful!

It started with my second Chemotherapy that hit me really hard. It took a major toll on my health and hair too. Despite all precautions, preventive medicines and care, I was weakened by infections one after the other that took a massive toll on my physical health.

And then came the other after effects- the major being hair loss! Believe me, nothing prepares you for it when it actually hits you. Losing my tresses was a shocker that took time coming to terms.

But then, as the month moved on came in days that brought in joy and happiness- so many friends from far and near coming to visit me, celebrating festivals. I even snuck in a few sweets!”

She added, “And then finally, an evening out with the family after 3 whole months! Yes, we ate out and it felt so good! It felt like a step towards recovery.

It’s funny how a word like ‘Cancer’ changes your entire life and that of your family around you too. But then we are learning to live with it in the best way anyone can- with love, support and hope!”

Pankaj's latest post comes as she continues to document her cancer journey on social media.

Talking about Pankaj Bhadouria's cancer diagnosis, she first publicly revealed her breast cancer diagnosis on May 28, 2026. Sharing a picture from a hospital bed, she wrote, “I have been diagnosed with Breast Cancer. Need your prayers and support.”

A day later, she shared that she was going in for surgery and thanked her fans for their love and support. She further revealed that her post-surgery biopsy detected a 2mm invasive HER2-positive component, after which doctors advised chemotherapy and targeted treatment.

Before beginning chemotherapy, she had even chosen to cut her long hair short, saying she wanted to enjoy it while she had it.

–IANS

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