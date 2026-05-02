Pandiraaj's thriller comedy Parimala & Co's first look released

Chennai, May 2 (IANS) The makers of director Pandiraaj's upcoming thriller comedy 'Parimala & Co', featuring actors Jayaram and Urvasi in the lead, have now released the first look of the film, much to the delight of fans and film buffs.

Director Pandiraaj, whose last film Thalaivan Thalaivi featuring Vijay Sethpathi and Nithya Menen emerged a superhit, took to his X timeline to share the first look poster of the film.

He wrote, "From my heart to your home (Heart symbol). #ParimalaandCo #பரிமளா&Co."

Sources close to the unit of the film point out that Parimala & Co, which is Pandiraaj's 12th film as a director, will be a thriller and a comedy.

Sources in the know say that the story of the film will revolve around a family. The story of the film will revolve around the unique nature and characteristics of each member of this family and the problems that they encounter.

They point out that the story, which begins in Chennai, will shift to Coimbatore and Palacode as it progresses.

Apart from Urvasi and Jayaram, who play the lead, the film will also feature Santhosh Sobhan in a pivotal role along with Sanchana Krishnamoorthy. The film will also feature Sandy and Ananthika Sanalkumar as a couple.

Comedian Yogi Babu will be seen in a lengthy role that makes its presence felt all through the film, sources say and add that director Mysskin plays the role of a police officer in the film.

Two intelligent and much admired comedians -- Singam Puli and Baks -- too will be seen in important roles in this film.

Sources say that shooting for the film has been completed and that post production work is now on at a brisk pace. They say the film, which is being produced by Lyca Productions, Tamilkumaran Productions and Pasanga Productions, will be ready for release shortly.

--IANS

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