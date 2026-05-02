Pulkit Samrat: The only bar is the limits you set for yourself

Mumbai, May 2 (IANS) Actor Pulkit Samrat has shared his idea of being “alpha”, shifting the spotlight from dominance to empathy, inclusivity, and collective growth.

“I feel that being an alpha means you take everyone with you. You always appreciate others. You are willing to listen, to surrender when needed, and to walk together. That, to me, is what makes a good human being, and an alpha,” Pulkit, who is currently seen as a boxer in the show “Glory”, told IANS.

Drawing inspiration from boxing legend Mary Kom, Pulkit spoke about how true strength lies in resilience, humility, and breaking barriers, be it age, gender, or societal expectations.

“And when it comes to men and women in a sport like boxing, the biggest example is Mary Kom, right? She is a six-time world champion. And do you know what it means to be a world champion, even once? People risk everything just to qualify.”

“And this woman has been a world champion six times. It’s insane. And at what age? That’s the main thing. So, age is no bar. Sex is no bar. Gender is no bar. The only bar is the limits you set for yourself,” he concluded.

Giving a peek into Pulkit’s early life, the actor made his acting debut in 2006 with the iconic show Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, where he played Laksh Virani opposite Mouni Roy and Tia Bajpai. He was then seen in the musical Taj Express.

The 42-year-old star stepped into the world of films with the romantic comedy Bitto Boss in 2012. However, it was his portrayal of the street-smart Hunny in “Fukrey”, that shot him to instant fame.

Over the years, he was seen in films such as Sanam Re, Jai Ho, Dolly Ki Doli, Bangistan, Veerey Ki Wedding, Pagalpanti, Taish and Rahu Ketu.

--IANS

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