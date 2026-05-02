'Never been so fearful of a 15-year-old kid': Jamieson on Sooryavanshi

Jaipur, May 2 (IANS) Delhi Capitals (DC) pacer Kyle Jamieson admitted that he was scared of facing Vaibhav Sooryavanshi and made special plans to tackle the 15-year-old prodigy as his side registered a 7-wicket win against Rajasthan Royals (RR) at Sawai Mansingh Stadium on Friday.

Reflecting on the challenge posed by the youngster, Jamieson said the Delhi Capitals had done its homework but still felt the pressure of facing an unusually composed teenage batter.

“I’m up here. I don’t think I’ve ever been so fearful of a 15-year-old kid in my life. But yeah, we’d obviously done a bit of planning leading into the game, and it was just nice that it played off,” Jamieson said in a video released by IPL on X.

DC pulled off a record chase, overhauling Rajasthan Royals’ 225/6 with five balls to spare to seal a seven-wicket win. While the batters, led by KL Rahul and Pathum Nissanka, starred in the chase with half-centuries, Jamieson highlighted the importance of early breakthroughs with the new ball.

“For most teams looking at their side, it’s their top two, especially, you’ve got to get them off to a flyer. Starkey got one with the old high full toss, and I got one with the yorker,” he explained.

“So it was nice to get it away early and sort of, I guess, stem the flow a little bit in the power play,” he added.

Jamieson also praised the impact of sharing the new ball with fellow left-arm quick Mitchell Starc, whose experience and quality added balance to the attack.

“It’s world-class, right? So whenever you can have one of those guys in your squad, it’s a huge benefit. So it came at the right time when we needed to get a bit of a move on on the points table,” he said.

“It’s nice to have him and nice to share the new ball with him. It’s pretty surreal,” he added.

Jamieson picked the wicket of Sooryavanshi, but was very expensive as he gave away 48 runs in just four overs. While Starc made a great impact on return, as he took three wickets and gave away 40 runs in his four overs.

Meanwhile, with this win, Delhi Capitals have strengthened their position in the points table. They are now placed at the sixth spot with 8 points in nine matches. DC will next face Chennai Super Kings at their home ground Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Tuesday.

--IANS

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