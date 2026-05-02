‘This win is for the two lads who aren’t with us anymore’: DC head coach Badani dedicates win to fans who died in accident

New Delhi, May 2 (IANS) Delhi Capitals marked their return to winning ways with a deeply emotional tribute, dedicating their seven-wicket victory over Rajasthan Royals in Jaipur to two young fans who recently lost their lives in a tragic accident.

The franchise had been reeling from the loss of supporters Yagya Bhatia and Abhav Bhatia, cousins who died in a hit-and-run incident on April 27 while heading home after attending Delhi’s match against Royal Challengers Bengaluru at the Arun Jaitley Stadium.

Following Friday’s win in Jaipur, which snapped a three-match losing streak, head coach Hemang Badani addressed the players in the dressing room, urging them to remember the two fans whose unwavering support had made them familiar faces within the DC community.

“This win is dedicated to the two lads who unfortunately aren’t with us anymore, two DC fans, Yagya and Abhav Bhatia. This win is for them. I think you guys have done them proud. They are massive DC fans, they’ve been with us for a while. You might have even seen their images on Instagram. This is for them. Well done, boys, very well done. Good stuff," Badani said in a video shared by the franchise across social media.

DC skipper Axar Patel also spoke about the incident during the post-match presentation, acknowledging the emotional weight carried by the team and its supporters.

“I would just like to add that — following the tragedy involving our fans after the last match — I want to express my deepest condolences for their loss. I would like to dedicate this victory to them; they were two members of our DC family. Thank you all so much," Axar said.

According to police reports, the accident occurred on Ashoka Road when a truck allegedly struck the motorcycle the cousins were riding near the Mahadev Road T-point before fleeing the scene. Both victims were rushed to Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital, where they were declared dead on arrival.

Residents of Ashok Nagar, Yagya (20) and Abhav (14) were active members of the ‘DC Toli’ supporters group and had built a strong presence among fellow fans through their passionate backing of the franchise. Friday’s result thus carried significance beyond the points table, as Delhi Capitals combined on-field success with a poignant gesture to honour two of their own.

--IANS

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