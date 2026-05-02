Shreya Ghoshal says both studio sessions, live shows are crucial for singers’ growth

Mumbai, May 2 (IANS) Playback singer Shreya Ghoshal, who recently released the live album of her All Hearts Tour, feels that both studio sessions and live shows are important for a singer’s growth.

Shreya spoke with IANS while crossing continents for work, and said that live shows and studio sessions are 2 entirely different worlds, and the better a singer is able to strike a balance between them, the higher are their chances to achieve excellence.

She told IANS, “I think both have their own charm. And I cannot do without each of them. Studio is my comfort zone. That's where I feel at home. Sitting in a creative process is the high, I cannot express. It's a very spiritual expression for me. Being able to create and be in that creative process with my songwriters, composers, lyricists, co-singers, engineers”.

She further mentioned, “Everyone is constantly trying to tell what to do, asking, ‘How can we do it better?’, at all times. Creating something out of nowhere. So it's a very different process. While it's another level of energy. And it's a completely different ballgame. And it's not everyone’s cup of tea. It's not easy. That also requires a lot of hard work. And a lot of planning. A lot of timing and selection. Being able to adapt to each audience”.

“Each venue has energy. So both of them I have learned on the go. I think this time that I have had so far in this industry has taught me a lot of things. And I figured out my own way of entertaining people through my music. And I can't choose between studio sessions and live performances. Both are very important. And I love them both”, she added.

Meanwhile, her ‘All Hearts Tour’ live album has been released under the label of Sony Music India.

--IANS

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