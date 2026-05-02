Tom Holland: Drinking was getting in the way of my professional life

Los Angeles, May 2 (IANS) Hollywood star Tom Holland quit drinking in January 2022 and he has now described alcohol as an "incredibly dangerous thing".

The Spider-Man star told USA Today: "I've been so lucky in the last four years that my career has really blossomed in a really lovely way, and I really love what's happening and what I have to come in the future. And I don't know how much of that would've come to fruition had I still been drinking."

Holland faces intense scrutiny over his personal life, and he believes that alcohol actually makes the stresses of fame even worse, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

The actor shared: "Drinking was something that was ultimately really getting in the way of my professional life.

"Being an actor and living your life on the big stage can be really stressful. And I think that alcohol, for me personally, really compounded that issue. And, since getting rid of the booze and feeling more like myself and waking up clear-headed every day and fresh to start the day, I just feel so much more confident in myself as who I am as a person."

Holland thinks that his own attitude towards alcohol is reflected more broadly among young people.

He said: "Alcohol can be an amazing thing, but it can also be an incredibly dangerous thing. And I just love seeing that young people are turning away from booze and looking for alternatives. And it creates, I think, a safer environment, a more communal environment."

The star noted that his own friends are now less enthusiastic drinkers than they once were.

He said: "All of my friends have really slowed down drinking. I had all of my mates over the other night. That used to be, like, a really, really boozy affair.”

“We'd be up till 1 in the morning drinking. We'd be all hungover the next day. And I had like 10 guys over at my house, and I don't think anyone had a drop of alcohol."

--IANS

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