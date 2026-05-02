Rashami Desai: Theatre actors don't get their dues on time

Mumbai, May 2 (IANS) Actress Rashami Desai, who has made a name in the small screen and in the world of plays with Mrs Mara Online Che, has spoken about how theatre talents don’t get their due on time and don’t need “somebody else's validation”.

“Theatre is the most underrated medium that we all do. A theatre actor works really hard. They don't get their dues on time. And the kind of fun they have, they have a small family, and they're happy with that. They don't need somebody else's validation. They don't need anybody to tell them, ‘Okay, do this, do that,’” Rashami told IANS.

Rashami says theatre talents are ready to take risks, and they do it.

“And if they're making any mistake, if there is any kind of failure, other people are ready to hold their hand and say, ‘Okay, this too shall pass.’ So, yeah, there's always a new beginning, and theatre is the best medium to learn that.”

She added: “But they deserve more respect, and people should know more about theatre and theatre actors. It's a beautiful medium to work in, and I'm really happy that I did theatre. I'm sad that I did it after such a long time… I am actually grateful to Vaishali ji, Pratima ji, Ayub ji, and the people I've worked with… Ojas Rawal, Asif Patel. The people are amazing. Amazing is not the word, actually… fun and so positive.”

Rashami made her Hindi television debut with Raavan in 2006 and then had a dual role in Pari Hoon Main. She gained stardom with Uttaran.

She was also seen in reality shows such as Zara Nachke Dikha 2, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 5, Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 6 and Nach Baliye 7, and had a cameo in the Salman Khan-starrer Dabangg 2.

--IANS

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