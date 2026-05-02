Sunny Deol unwinds with Satinder Sartaj's music during a peaceful drive early morning

Mumbai, May 2 (IANS) Bollywood star Sunny Deol was seen enjoying a peaceful drive on open roads, while listening to singer Satinder Sartaj’s ‘Beet Jaaniya’.

In the video shared by Sunny Deol on his social media account, the actor is seen seated in the driver's seat of his luxury vehicle.

The infotainment screen clearly shows and highlights that Sunny has been listening to singer Satinder Sartaj's Punjabi singer-songwriter Beet Jaania.

The actor seems to be taking some time off to relax between shoots. Earlier in the day on Saturday, Sunny had also shared glimpses from his early morning work schedule, where he was seen wrapping up a shoot before heading back toward his vanity van.

A crew member was seen informing him about the next shot being prepared.

In another video shared by the actor, Sunny is seen driving through nearly empty roads in the early hours of the morning.

The actor is seen dressed in casual shorts and a sleeveless vest.

On the work front, Sunny was last seen in Border 2 directed by Anurag Singh. A standalone sequel to J. P. Dutta's 1997 film Border. Set against the backdrop of the India–Pakistan war of 1971, the film served as a multi-front war drama.

It also starred Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, Ahan Shetty, Mona Singh, Sonam Bajwa, Medha Rana and Anya Singh.

Sunny Deol will next be seen in Gabru, which was originally intended to be an OTT release. However, after test screenings, the makers of the makers of the movie decided to take the theatrical route.

‘Gabru’ is written and directed by Shashank Udapurkar and produced by Om Chhangani and Vishal Rana. It also features actors Simran Bagga and Prit Kamani in key roles.

‘Gabru’ was announced by Sunny Deol on October 19, 2025, on the occasion of his 68th birthday, when he released the film’s first look poster on social media.

He also has Lahore 1947, a period drama film directed by Rajkumar Santoshi coming up. Set against the backdrop of the partition of India in 1947, the film stars Sunny Deol, Preity Zinta, Shabana Azmi, Karan Deol, Ali Fazal and Abhimanyu Singh. It is based on Asghar Wajahat's drama Jis Lahore Nai Vekhya, O Jamya E Nai.

–IANS

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