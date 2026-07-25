Pamela Anderson: There’s this kind of emptiness that comes from wealth

Los Angeles, July 25 (IANS) Hollywood star Pamela Anderson, who plays a callous mother in Alma, has warned of the dangers of fame and success.

The former Baywatch star, who became one of the most recognisable people in the world in the 90s, said: "I do believe there’s this kind of emptiness that comes from wealth for no good reason."

The new movie explores issues like sex and abuse, and Anderson acknowledges that the passion project won't be to everyone's liking, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

The Hollywood star, who has enjoyed a career resurgence in recent years, told people.com: "It’s not going to be for everybody. People are going to have feelings about it. It’s not an easy ride. But that’s what the movie’s for."

Meanwhile, Anderson previously said she hated her sex symbol status.

The movie star cemented her status as a sex symbol by playing 'C.J.' Parker in Baywatch in the 90s, but Pamela didn't actually enjoy the attention that came her way at the time.

During an appearance on the How To Fail With Elizabeth Day podcast, Pamela explained: "I don't like being a sex symbol. I mean, I think it's not very sexy. I think we all aspire to be sexy in our relationships, but sexy for the world is, I don't know.

"It brought a lot of attention I didn't like, but I hate to say that because I'm not complaining, but I do feel that is a slippery slope where you are presenting yourself to the world like this and you get this attention back that."

The star has adopted a makeup-free look on red carpets in recent years, and the actress is embracing being "more natural".

She said: "It can be even scary at times, me not wearing makeup and me being at this age, coming into this part of my career, I felt it was important for me in my personal life, to be more natural.

"I want to challenge myself and become and to be present myself in different ways because women are many things. We're not just the wild animal between the sheets."

--IANS

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