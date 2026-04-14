Palak Tiwari, King’s OTT debut ‘Lukkhe’ blends rap culture, ambition, crime

Mumbai, April 14 (IANS) Actress Palak Tiwari is set to make her streaming debut along with rapper King in the upcoming OTT series ‘Lukkhe’. The series will drop on OTT on May 8.

The show also stars Raashii Khanna, Lakshvir Singh Saran, Nakul Roshan Sahdev, Kritika Bharadwaj, Shivankit Parihar, Yograj Singh, and Ayesha Raza Mishra.

Talking about the show, creators and Executive Producers of the series Agrim Joshi and Debojit Das Purkayastha shared, “‘Lukkhe’ has been a true passion project for us, one that pushes beyond the conventions of a typical action drama. We set out to build a world where high-octane action, pulsating rap music, and raw, human emotions come together seamlessly. Collaborating with Prime Video and an exceptionally talented, versatile cast has enabled us to bring this multi-genre story to life in a way that feels immersive, intense, and distinct. We’re excited for audiences to experience Lukkhe when it premieres exclusively on Prime Video on May 8”.

The musical action drama is against the pulsating backdrop of Chandigarh, where rap culture, ambition, and crime intersect. At its core lies a gripping tale of revenge and redemption, as rival rappers MC Badnaam (played by King) and OG (played by Shivankit) are locked in a deeply personal vendetta that blurs the lines between art and animosity. The show blends high-octane action, gunfights, and raw musical energy.

Nikhil Madhok, Director & Head of Originals, Prime Video, India, said, “At Prime Video, we believe in constantly raising the bar by experimenting with storytelling, whether it’s blending genres, exploring new formats, or championing unconventional narratives. ‘Lukkhe’ is a strong reflection of this vision, bringing together high-octane action with pulsating rap music, while seamlessly balancing pace with emotional intensity to create a truly distinctive world. At its heart, the series is a compelling story of revenge and redemption, driven by complex characters and the choices they make. With King and Palak Tiwari making their OTT debuts alongside a stellar ensemble cast, we are confident Lukkhe will be loved by audiences in India and across 240 countries and territories when it premieres on May 8”.

Produced by Vipul D. Shah and Rajesh Bahl under the banners of Optimystix Entertainment and White Guerrilla LLP, ‘Lukkhe’ is set to stream on Prime Video on May 8, 2026.

--IANS

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