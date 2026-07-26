Pakistan's monsoon death toll nears 100 after fresh rain-related fatalities

Islamabad, July 26 (IANS) Pakistan's monsoon death toll has risen to 97 after 11 more people were killed and 25 others injured in rain-related incidents, the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) said.

Eastern Punjab province remained the worst-hit during the latest reporting period, recording seven deaths and 20 injuries.

Southern Sindh reported two deaths and two injuries, while northwest Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) province and northern Pakistan-occupied Gilgit-Baltistan (PoGB) region each recorded one fatality. KP also reported three injuries.

The authority said the cumulative number of people injured since the onset of the monsoon season on June 26 has reached 297, Xinhua news agency reported.

The latest spell of rains also damaged 22 houses and killed eight livestock, bringing the season's total to 447 houses damaged and 269 livestock lost nationwide.

The NDMA urged residents, particularly those living in vulnerable areas, to remain vigilant and follow official safety advisories as monsoon rains continue in parts of the country.

At least seven people, including two children, were killed and 20 others injured in rain-related incidents in Pakistan's Punjab province during the past 24 hours, local media reported on Sunday.

Houses were damaged, and livestock were killed due to heavy rains, according to the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) statement.

These fatalities were caused by drowning and structural collapses, while injuries were reported due to roof collapses and electrocution, Pakistan-based daily Dawn reported.

As many as three people, including a man, a woman and a child, were killed, while five others were injured in four separate roof-collapse incidents in Lahore's Garhi Shahu Railway Colony, Bobby Plaza, Saggian Pind and Kahna.

Two people, including a man and a child, were killed and three others, including a woman and two children, were injured after the roof of a house collapsed near Adda Dhing Shah in Kasur district of Punjab.

A woman died after the roof of a house collapsed due to heavy rain in Faisalabad, while a child drowned in rainwater that had accumulated in fields near Pathan Colony in Gujranwala.

--IANS

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